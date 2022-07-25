St. J ‘Sober House’ Client Skips Court

A St. Johnsbury “Sober House” client from Windham County who allegedly went on a local crime spree last month is now the subject of a $500 arrest warrant because he failed to appear in court on Monday.
Jude C. Mischke, 53, has already pleaded not guilty to nine criminal charges in Orange County court related to a series of alleged criminal activities in St. Johnsbury. The court set bail at $200.
Mischke was supposed to answer six new charges in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday including felony grand larceny and misdemeanor charges of petit larceny, retail theft, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and two counts of violating conditions of release.
Caledonia Superior Court
But Mischke, who is no longer in jail, failed to appear in court leading Judge Justin P. Jiron to issue the arrest warrant.
Mischke is accused of stealing a car from the Four Seasons neighborhood, wine from Maplefields convenience store and other personal items belonging to a West Burke woman in St. Johnsbury on June 20. Mischke was later found in the back seat of a 2001 Toyota Highlander parked next to a gas pump at the Bradford Mini Mart in Bradford.
Police said they later learned that the car had been reported stolen from a Cliff Street address in St. Johnsbury.
At his Orange County arraignment, Mischke’s defense attorney told the court his client had been living at a sober house in St. Johnsbury called “Vermont Foundation Of Recovery.” The recovery organization publicly lists one of its sober houses at 87 Elm Street.
Mischke’s pending Orange County charges include drunken driving, driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest, two counts of possession of stolen property, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and three counts of violating conditions of release.
