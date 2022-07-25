St. J ‘Sober House’ Client Skips Court
Jude Mischke

A St. Johnsbury “Sober House” client from Windham County who allegedly went on a local crime spree last month is now the subject of a $500 arrest warrant because he failed to appear in court on Monday.

Jude C. Mischke, 53, has already pleaded not guilty to nine criminal charges in Orange County court related to a series of alleged criminal activities in St. Johnsbury. The court set bail at $200.

