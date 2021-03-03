BRADFORD — A Vermont State Trooper assigned to the St. Johnsbury Barracks was cited Wednesday on a criminal charge of domestic assault.
Detective Tpr. Nicholas Cianci, 25, was ordered to appear for arraignment at 8:30 a.m. on March 25, 2021, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Chelsea.
Tpr. Cianci is accused of physically assaulting and threatening a woman with whom he was in a relationship on multiple occasions at a private residence in Bradford in 2020.
Cianci is a detective trooper with the Vermont State Police assigned to the Bureau of Criminal Investigations-Troop A East based at the St. Johnsbury Barracks. He has been on paid relief from duty since Dec. 7, 2020. His current status as of March 3 is unpaid relief from duty while the investigation continues.
The investigation began after the court issued a temporary relief-from-abuse order against Cianci and the victim spoke with detectives in early December.
Members of the state police worked with the office of Grand Isle County State’s Attorney Douglas DiSabito on the investigation. The Orange County State’s Attorney’s Office recused itself from involvement in the case. The case’s lead investigator was assigned from the Westminster Barracks to avoid any potential conflicts of interest in pursuing the matter.
Cianci has been a trooper for three years. He was assigned as a road trooper to the St. Johnsbury Barracks following his graduation from the Vermont Police Academy in July 2018, then transferred to the position of detective trooper in August 2020.
