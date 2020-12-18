ST. JOHNSBURY — A knife-weilding perpetrator was still at large as of 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening after a robbery was commited earlier in the day at Champlain Farms.
St. Johnsbury police initially responded to Champlain Farms at noon for a report of a panic call. Upon arrival it was discovered that the business located at the intersection of Railroad and Portland streets had been robbed at knifepoint.
Police say the offender stole cash from the till. A search was initiated for a white male, approximately 6 foot, 2 inches tall, wearing a tan face covering. He was last seen walking north on Railroad Street. He was said to be wearing a blue jacket and black overalls with paint stains on them.
Vermont State Police and Vermont State Police K9 Igor responded to assist. K9 Igor located the previous clothing that the offender had removed behind a building in the area, police said.
The St Johnsbury Police Department believes this to be an isolated incident, and believes there is no current danger to the public. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information regarding this offense is asked to call the St. Johnsbury Police Department at 802-748-2314.
The year began with a similar incident at Champlain Farms when an armed robbery was committed Jan. 5. The suspect in that case fled on foot as well, and it was reported he had been armed with a meat cleaver when he made his demands of the store clerk.
Brennan Silver, 22, of St. Johnsbury, was arrested on Jan. 15 for the crime.
