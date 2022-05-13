St. J Superintendent Finalist Took A Different Path Into Education

Karen Conroy is no ordinary school superintendent candidate.
She started as a tech-wiz at the former paper mill in Groveton, N.H.
Then she became a public school teacher in Groveton and worked her way up to Assistant Superintendent and Director of Technology at SAU 58.
And for the last five years, she’s been superintendent of the Essex-North Supervisory Union in Canaan, Vt.
Now she’s the finalist to become the next superintendent of the St. Johnsbury School District.
“I went the non-traditional route into education,” said Conroy on Friday. “I worked in manufacturing in private industry for almost 20 years and my focus was on technology. I was responsible for all of the systems and implementations at the paper mill in Groveton.”
But then, just a few months before the paper mill shut-down was announced in 2007, Conroy decided to leave the company and pursue a new career in education.
“I actually felt like the paper mill wasn’t going well and entered into public education as a teacher,” said Conroy. “It was probably the worst financial decision I ever made - going into education - because I cut my salary in half. But it’s been the most rewarding….You can make such an impact on students and their futures.”
Conroy said she was mentored during her time in Groveton by former SAU 58 Superintendent Dr. Carl Ladd - who is now the Executive Director of the New Hampshire School Administrators Association. She then got her Masters of Education and completed other graduate studies.
Then the Essex-North job became available.
Conroy said that job has prepared her for many things in many ways.
“As a superintendent here you wear many, many hats,” said Conroy. “I could be the homeless liaison. I could be the grant writer. I could do professional development. I was the facilities director. The CTE director…”
But Conroy credits learning that diverse set of skills to her time working at the paper mill.
“I worked with the financial department at the paper mill,” said Conroy. “But I also worked with maintenance folks. I also worked with paper-makers and the finishers - you know,the people that were doing the hard-core work…I do feel that learning in private industry has given me a different view on education and how the systems function.”
Conroy is a mother and a grandmother.
She already lives in the Northeast Kingdom and she grew up in rural Aroostook County, Maine - aka “The County.”
The County is similar to the NEK. It’s a farming community where students are let out of school each fall to help with the annual potato harvest.
“I picked potatoes as a child,” said Conroy. “I think if you meet anyone from The County, they’re hard workers.”
If Conroy gets the St. Johnsbury job she will replace Superintendent Dr. Brian G. Ricca who is taking a new job out of state.
Conroy will be visiting the St. Johnsbury School on Wednesday, May 18, and will be available to meet parents and community members between 7:30 and 8 a.m., or between 3:45 and 4:30 p.m.
Those who attend will have an opportunity to provide feedback to the board to help inform their decision.
