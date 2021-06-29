The town of St. Johnsbury has received some disappointing news.
But it wasn’t entirely unexpected. And all hope is not lost.
The town was not awarded a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) it was seeking from the state to help pay for the environmental clean-up and re-development of the St. Johnsbury Armory site at 1249 Main Street.
“We were not awarded it on this round,” said St. Johnsbury Town Manager Chad Whitehead on Tuesday. “That’s not unexpected. There’s another round in November. We’ll be re-applying.”
The town wants to renovate the contaminated but historic structure into a new police and dispatch center using a combination of federal, state and local funding. In May, the town received a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to help clean up the environmental contamination at the site which includes PCBs, heavy metals and other contaminants.
The hope was that CDBG grant could be added to the EPA grant to give the project a $1 million dollar boost. But that didn’t happen.
“It’s highly competitive,” said Whitehead. “We were hopeful. But as competitive as it is we just need to check a few more boxes and we should be right back in front of them with a highly competitive application.”
Grant applications are reviewed and awarded by a state board from the Vermont Community Develop Program - which is part of the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development.
Whitehead said one of the likely reasons why the Armory grant was not awarded during the first round of applications was that the town has not yet received public bond approval for the local share of the project cost. However, there are now plans to seek that local approval for funding with a public bond vote in September.
Despite the failure to land the CDBG grant in the first round, Whitehead said the application process alone should give St. Johnsbury a better chance to land those funds.
“We knew that submitting in April was early and there was not a high chance,” said Whitehead. “But getting the application done and in front of the board to give them a review of it is beneficial - to get it in front of them and get them familiar with it. Our plan, now that it has been in front of them once, is to reapply in November for their November review.”
The estimated total cost of the Armory project - including site clean-up and building renovation - is $5.2 million dollars.
The Armory, which opened in 1917, was closed by the town in 2009 due to environmental contamination at the site.
