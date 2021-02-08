St. J Taking It Slow On Marijuana Question

The St. Johnsbury Select Board has approved the Town Meeting ballot language asking the voters whether marijuana retail shops should be allowed in town.
But the board stopped short of including other cannabis-based businesses in the question.
The Town Meeting Ballot will now have a question that reads: “Shall the voters of the Town of St Johnsbury authorize cannabis retailers in town pursuant to 7 V.S.A. § 863?”
The board approved the language unanimously at its regular meeting on Monday.
The board was also presented with the option of asking the voters whether they wanted to authorize so-called “integrated licenses” - which would allow for marijuana cultivators, wholesalers, product manufacturers and testing laboratories to operate in town.
But the consensus seemed to be a slower, simpler start when it comes to the state’s new marijuana legalization law.
“My personal preference is I would prefer to start out with just the retailers,” said Selectman Kevin Oddy.
“I would agree with that,” said Selectman Dennis Smith. “I think one step at a time is a good thing.”
The board also asked St. Johnsbury Police Chief Tim Page for his view on the matter.
“I think that one step at a time is a great idea and let’s see how things go in that regard,” said Chief Page. “I don’t think we want St. Johnsbury to turn into that destination…”
The board voted in January to include a marijuana retail sales question on the upcoming town meeting ballot.
Under the state’s new marijuana legalization law, retail pot shops can be opened in communities as long as they are approved by the voters.
In December, the Lyndon Select Board voted unanimously to add the marijuana question to its town meeting ballot.
