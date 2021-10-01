St. J To Extend Interim Fire Chief Contract

St. Johnsbury’s interim fire chief Christopher J. Olsen is sticking around for longer than expected.
Olsen, who hails from Cape Cod, Massachusetts, was hired by the town on a three month contract this summer to oversee the fire department following the departure of former fire chief Jon Bouffard. Olsen is now expected to sign another three month contract which will keep him in the position until the end of the year.
The town has been working with municipal consulting firm MRI (Municipal Resources Inc.) to conduct a search for a permanent replacement for Bouffard but the applications have not been coming in as expected.
“We got eight potential applicants but generally what the consultants told me is that they’d like to see 14-18,” said St. Johnsbury Town Manager Chad Whitehead on Thursday. “They recommended that we just extend the time period a little bit and they’d do a little bit more outreach.”
The position is being advertised across Vermont and nationally.
Olsen took command of the fire department on Aug. 1 after Bouffard left the department on July 31 for personal reasons.
According to his resume, Chief Olsen recently retired from the Cotuit, Massachusetts Fire Department on Cape Cod and has recently served as an Interim Chief in Bradford, New Hampshire and East Greenwich, Rhode Island.
Olsen has a Psychology Degree from Springfield College and is currently working on his Master’s Degree in Leadership from the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. He is also a nationally certified paramedic.
