St. J To Have More Say In Local Solar Farm Development

ST. JOHNSBURY — The town will now have more input in the development of local solar fields.
Solar arrays have been built in town by outside alternative energy developers but the permitting process is handled mostly at the state level because St. Johnsbury has not addressed alternative energy projects in its town plan.
“We’ve submitted comments in the past before and the comments that we got back were, ‘We will consider this but since you don’t have an approved Enhanced Energy Plan you are not considered a participating party in the hearings,’” said St. Johnsbury Town Manager Chad Whitehead.
But on Monday night that changed when the town select board unanimously adopted an Enhanced Energy Plan.
The energy plan addresses future energy goals for the community and the siting of renewable energy generation projects - such as solar fields.
“It does a number of things,” said Whitehead. “It sets some energy goals which try to reduce our carbon footprint but primarily what it does is it allows the town to have more say during the process for approval of commercial energy projects.”
The adopted 36-page plan states that the town will consider renewable generation technologies that do not have an adverse impact on the community.
“The town is not well suited for further development of industrial-scale wind turbines,” reads the plan. “It is recommended that the Town meet the renewable energy generation goal primarily through solar and methane energy generation, with some biomass energy generation as long as responsible stewardship of the region’s forestry resources and sustainable harvesting measures are practiced.”
The State of Vermont is working toward a statewide goal of meeting 90 percent of its energy needs through renewables by the year 2050.
The new St. Johnsbury plan includes several goals including the reduction of energy use through energy conservation, replacing fossil fuel sources with renewable fuel sources and “reducing transportation demand and single occupancy vehicle trips.”
The plan also calls for the town to promote the conservation of energy by individuals and organizations and to provide information to residents and visitors about energy conservation, energy efficiency, sustainability and climate change issues.
“The municipality of St. Johnsbury can lead the way on energy conservation and energy efficiency by modeling energy efficient practices,” reads the plan. “Successful modeling of energy efficiency can encourage town residents and property owners to make energy efficiency changes to their own homes and properties as well.”
