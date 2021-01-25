St. J To Place Marijuana Question On Town Ballot

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2015, file photo, a flower nearly ready for harvest sits atop a mature marijuana plant at the Pioneer Production and Processing marijuana growing facility in Arlington, Wash. According to results published Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2015, in JAMA Psychiatry, marijuana use among U.S. adults doubled over a decade, rising to almost 10 percent or more than 22 million mostly recreational users, according to government surveys. The trend reflects a cultural shift and increasingly permissive views about the drug, researchers say, noting that other studies have shown increasing numbers of adults think marijuana should be legalized. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

The St. Johnsbury Select Board has changed its mind about having a marijuana retail sales question on the town meeting ballot in April.

Under the state’s new marijuana legalization law, retail pot shops can be opened in communities as long as they are approved by the voters. The approval would be sought through a question placed on the annual town meeting ballot by either citizen petition or by select board vote.

