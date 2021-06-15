St. J Town Budgets Holding Steady

The St. Johnsbury town finances continue to hold steady despite the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Town Finance Officer Lesley Russ told the select board on Monday that most of the town’s budgets will likely finish the year with surpluses and that the collection of delinquent taxes continues to go well.
“I do expect all the funds except the parking and the Highway Fund to have surpluses this year,” said Russ during her regular budget update at Monday’s board meeting. “The Highway Fund expenses did come in under budget operationally, however, a new truck that was purchased early this year will most likely create a deficit at the end of the year in June…The truck purchase originally had been budgeted for the prior fiscal year, but was made this year instead.”
Russ told the board that the General Fund budget at the end of May was running a surplus of $265,923.
“The revenues are ahead of budget and expenses in the general fund, overall, are on target,” said Russ.
The surplus was helped by $35,282 in delinquent taxes that were collected in May bringing the total delinquent tax receivables down to $282,877. And Russ said those collections have continued since then.
“During the first two weeks of June we have received an additional $41,000 in delinquent taxes,” said Russ.
The Special Services District budget (police and parks) is also running in the black with a May surplus of $31,652.
The town Highway Fund finished the month with an $8,834 surplus.
“During May, an equipment loan payment of $129, 943 was made from the Highway Fund,” said Russ. “And there is one loan payment left to be made in June for the West Side Infrastructure Improvements.”
The St. Johnsbury Water Fund - which is user-funded - has a current surplus of $14,072. However, the user-funded town Sewer Fund is running a deficit of $49,562.
“Revenues are under budget due to billing in arrears,” said Russ. “Expenses are on target.”
And the St. Johnsbury Parking Fund is running a budget deficit of $28,106. Russ said expenses are on target but revenues are not.
“The revenues have lagged all year due to the COVID effect on ticket revenue,” said Russ.
Russ said the town plans to use some grant funds to supplement the lack of revenue and stabilize the parking budget by the end of the year.
