St. J Town Meeting Ballots Being Mailed To Voters

Town Meeting ballots are being mailed out to voters in St. Johnsbury this week. The town postponed their Town Meeting from the traditional first Tuesday in March to the first Tuesday in April.
Residents can cast their votes on town and school district matters in person at the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center on Tuesday, April 6, or they can vote in advance by mailed ballots. Completed ballots can be mailed back to the town or left in the drop box at the town offices.
The town is planning to post budget details and other town meeting information on its website at https://www.stjvt.com. Anyone who wants to vote at Town Meeting and doesn’t receive a ballot in the mail should contact the St. Johnsbury Town Clerk’s office at 802-748-4331.
