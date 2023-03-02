St. J Town Meeting Vote Includes Borrowing For Wastewater Upgrade

St. Johnsbury’s Town Meeting process will begin with a public information meeting on Monday, March 6, at 7:30 p.m. at the St. Johnsbury School on Western Avenue.
Voting by Australian ballot will begin on Tuesday, March 7 at 8 a.m. at the Town Office Building in Depot Square. The polls will be open for voting until 7 p.m.
The town is asking the voters to approve a General Fund budget of $4,287,930 of which $2,643,318 will be raised by local property taxes.
The Highway Budget is listed at $3,510,463 of which $2,503,239 will be raised by local property taxes.
The Special Services District budget (police) is listed at $1,776,033.
The town is also asking the public to approve the borrowing and grant funding of $3,998,000 to upgrade the town’s wastewater treatment plant due to a change in state law.
“Because the town can no longer land-apply our (waste) solids, we now have to de-water it,” said Town Manager Chad Whitehead on Thursday. “We have to take all the water out of it and send it to a landfill…That’s just a new process we don’t have at our treatment plant right now.”
The wastewater project, if approved, will be paid for by rate payers and not tax dollars. The project is expected to begin in the fall and be completed by next summer.
In addition, Article 8 asks the voters for permission to eliminate the office of Constable.
The St. Johnsbury School District is asking the voters to approve a budget of $26,141,467 in general funds. It’s a $2 million increase over last year’s budget request. It is estimated that this proposed budget will result in education spending of $19,018 per equalized pupil.
There are also many special appropriation requests on the Town Meeting ballot ranging from $675 for the Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired to $115,000 for the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum.
