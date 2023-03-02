St. J Town Meeting Vote Includes Borrowing For Wastewater Upgrade
St. Johnsbury’s Town Meeting process will begin with a public information meeting on Monday, March 6, at 7:30 p.m. at the St. Johnsbury School on Western Avenue.

Voting by Australian ballot will begin on Tuesday, March 7 at 8 a.m. at the Town Office Building in Depot Square. The polls will be open for voting until 7 p.m.

