St. J Traffic Stop Leads To Heroin Charges

Drug syringe and cooked heroin on spoon

St. Johnsbury Police found a lot more than just a careless driver when they stopped a van that allegedly rolled through a stop sign on Main Street this summer.

Hailey M. Dixon, 27, of St. Johnsbury, pleaded not guilty Monday to felony possession of heroin, misdemeanor driving with a suspended license, and two counts of misdemeanor unlawful trespass and was released by the court on conditions.

