The Town of St. Johnsbury is investing $200,000 to improve a stretch of downtown sidewalks.
The project, which is expected to begin in the late summer/early fall, will upgrade about 600 feet of sidewalk starting at the intersection of Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue.
“It’s gonna replace the sidewalk on Eastern Avenue - past the movie theatre up to Pearl Street - and then south on Pearl Street for a block to Federal Street,” said St. Johnsbury Town Manager Chad Whitehead on Thursday.
The project is being funded with a $100,000 sidewalk grant and another $100,000 in local matching funds.
“So, we’re using our sidewalk reserves for our matching funds to get that taken care of,” said Whitehead.
One of the goals of the project is to extend the style of the recent Railroad Street sidewalk improvements around the corner and up Eastern Avenue. The plan also includes the installation of a new street light at the intersection of Eastern and Pearl.
“The one that’s there is one of the big industrial overhead ones,” said Whitehead. “We’re gonna replace it with a decorative one to match what we’ve got on Railroad Street.”
The sidewalk across the street from the movie theatre is now closed due to the ongoing renovation of the former Depot Square Apartments building but is expected to re-open sometime in the next couple of months. The town wants to wait until that happens before starting the sidewalk project.
Whitehead said there are a lot of sidewalks in town that are in need of repairs or replacement but so far the money is just not there to address them all.
