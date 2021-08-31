St. J VSP Cmndr. O’Donnell Being Transferred To Royalton

Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director of the Vermont State Police, recently announced the transfer of Lt. Hugh O’Donnell, station commander at the St. Johnsbury barracks, to station commander at the Royalton barracks. The transfer was effective Aug. 29.
Lt. O’Donnell began his state police career in 2003 as a trooper at the Bradford barracks, then earned a promotion to senior trooper in 2006 and sergeant/patrol commander in 2010. He transferred to the Royalton barracks and became a detective sergeant in 2014, followed by assignments as commander of the Tactical Services Unit and later sergeant/patrol commander at the Royalton and St. Johnsbury barracks. He was promoted to lieutenant and commander of the St. Johnsbury barracks in August 2019.
A VSP field station commander is responsible for overseeing the delivery of law enforcement services to the communities patrolled by that station’s troopers. Field station commanders are the local representative of the VSP to the community they serve, and they work with local officials and residents to address public safety and law enforcement concerns in their service areas.
Lt. O’Donnell succeeds Lt. Barbara Kessler, who is being promoted to captain and will become co-director of the Office of Fair & Impartial Policing and Community Affairs in September. Sgt. Owen Ballinger will serve as acting commander of the St. Johnsbury Field Station following Lt. O’Donnell’s transfer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.