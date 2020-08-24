A St. Johnsbury woman was cited three times for disturbing the peace by St. Johnsbury Police Sunday afternoon. That same day she was also cited for simple assault.

According to SJPD, they received a complaint that Shari Hitman, 34, St. Johnsbury, had repeatedly called Benjamin Laundry, of Whitefield, N.H., despite being told to stop several times. In addition, residents of 48 Eastern Ave. complained of a disturbance being caused by Hitman.

