St. J Woman Arrested After Alleged Assault At Republican Block
Buy Now

St. Johnsbury Republican Block Apartments #filephoto

St. Johnsbury Police responded on Friday night to a reported assault at the Republican Block at 48 Eastern Ave.

Barbara P.A. Rabtoy, 35, was arrested and pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to felony 1st degree aggravated domestic assault and a misdemeanor charge of simple assault. Rabtoy was then released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments