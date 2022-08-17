St. J Woman Arrested After Alleged Assault At Republican Block

St. Johnsbury Police responded on Friday night to a reported assault at the Republican Block at 48 Eastern Ave.
Barbara P.A. Rabtoy, 35, was arrested and pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to felony 1st degree aggravated domestic assault and a misdemeanor charge of simple assault. Rabtoy was then released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
Police say in court documents that the alleged assault on a “visibly intoxicated” 34-year-old man occurred in Apartment #24 around 10:20 p.m. on Aug. 12.
Caledonia Superior Court
“I was sitting in a chair, she went psycho and she punched me in the face,” said the alleged victim, according to police. “It jarred my f****** brain.”
According to court documents, St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Jasmine Hendry asked Rabtoy if she had any alcohol and Rabtoy stated yes and picked up a twisted tea can stating it was her second one and that it was still full.
“Rabtoy later provided a preliminary breath test (PBT), the results of which were .121% BAC,” wrote Ofc. Hendry in her report.
Police said a witness in the case, identified as Shawn Landers, 37, told them that Rabtoy hit the alleged victim after “going off the wall for like hours.”
A review of Rabtoy’s criminal record showed she was convicted of first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a deadly weapon in 2016 and domestic assault in 2019, according to court documents.
Rabtoy faces a possible sentence of up to 16 years in prison and $26,000 in fines if convicted on the new charges.
