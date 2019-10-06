St. Johnsbury Police said they made an arrest after recognizing a woman wanted on an active warrant.
According to a press release, two officers on a welfare check request Oct. 2 observed a female walking on Central Street they understood was Tiffany Simard, 32, of St. Johnsbury. Due to past encounters, an officer knew there were multiple warrants out for her arrest.
