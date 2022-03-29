A St. Johnsbury woman was arrested two weeks ago for allegedly selling drugs out of her St. Mary’s Street home.
Emily Lussier, 38, also known as Emily West and Emily Garand, is now facing a federal charge of possession with intent to distribute the powerful narcotic fentanyl.
And according to court documents, Lussier had quite a surprise for corrections officers when she was taken to jail on the fentanyl charge.
U.S. District Court
“Lussier informed one of the correctional officers (CO) she had a ‘slug’ inside her vaginal cavity,” wrote the Vermont Drug Task Force in its report. “Lussier informed the CO that the slug was fentanyl and that it was golf ball-sized. Lussier also told the CO that the slug did not belong to her and that she was just holding onto it. Lussier removed the golf ball-sized slug and handed it to the CO.”
Police say the substance in the slug field-tested positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine and weighed approximately 31.85 grams with packaging.
Lussier was arrested on March 17 after she allegedly sold fentanyl to a cooperating individual (CI) working with police.
“The CI advised Lussier was actively selling fentanyl in the Caledonia County area,” reads the drug task force report. “The CI advised s/he went to Lussier’s residence and knocked on the door. The CI entered the residence and went into a bedroom with Lussier. Lussier handed her/him a plastic bag containing the suspected fentanyl from the top of the nightstand. In return, the CI provided Lussier with the $300.00 of Task Force funds.”
Police say the substance purchased by the CI on St. Mary’s Street field-tested positive for fentanyl and weighed approximately 1.3 grams with packaging.
Lussier, who was then lodged at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury on a parole violation, is also a witness in the recent homicide of Vincent Keithan in the parking lot of Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. She’s now being held at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington.
