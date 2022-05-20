St. J Woman Charged In Connection With Drug-Related Shooting On Lafayette Street

A St. Johnsbury woman has been accused of selling fentanyl and cocaine out of her Lafayette Street residence and lying to police investigating a drug-related shooting in her home.
Deborah A. Clark, 62, is now facing a possible sentence of up to life in prison as a habitual offender due to her prior felony convictions in Vermont.
On Friday, Deputy State’s Attorney Tom Paul tried his best to convince Judge Justin P. Jiron to impose $100,000 bail on Clark or at least set strict conditions of release such as a 24-hour curfew and a court-appointed custodian who would report any violations.
Caledonia Superior Court
“The town of St. Johnsbury is facing a crisis of drug sale activity and we need to clamp down on this, your honor,” said Prosecutor Paul. “We have to keep tabs on Miss Clark…This was 24-hour-a-day type activity going on.”
But Judge Jiron decided to release Clark on conditions that did not include a curfew, a court-appointed custodian or any cash bail.
“The court does not find that bail is necessary,” said Judge Jiron.
Clark pleaded not guilty on Friday to felony charges of accessory after the fact, fentanyl sale and cocaine sale.
According to an affidavit filed by St. Johnsbury Police Detective Sgt. Lester Cleary, Clark allegedly sold fentanyl and cocaine from her residence at 545 Lafayette Street in December of 2021 and January of 2022.
Clark is also accused by police of helping alleged Connecticut drug dealer Kameron “Lucky” Garcia, 16, avoid arrest after Garcia allegedly shot Robert Stamps, 51, during a drug-related dispute in Clark’s home on January 28.
Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski has filed multiple criminal charges against Garcia including felony aggravated assault, felony use of a weapon while committing a crime and a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment.
Clark was previously convicted in 2014 of helping to import massive amounts of heroin into the Northeast Kingdom and selling some of it out of her home at the former Depot Square Apartments at the corner of Eastern Avenue and Railroad Street.
Officials say Clark also has a criminal record in the state of Connecticut.
