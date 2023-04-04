St. J Woman Charged With Big Shoplift At The White Market
Buy Now

Customers shop at the White Market in St. Johnsbury. (File Photo)

A St. Johnsbury woman has been charged with shoplifting over $350 worth of merchandise from The White Market grocery store on Portland Street.

Hillary Hofmann, 34, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to a misdemeanor charge of retail theft and was released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.

