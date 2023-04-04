St. J Woman Charged With Big Shoplift At The White Market

A St. Johnsbury woman has been charged with shoplifting over $350 worth of merchandise from The White Market grocery store on Portland Street.
Hillary Hofmann, 34, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to a misdemeanor charge of retail theft and was released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
St. Johnsbury Police said the alleged incident occurred on Nov. 30, 2022, and was reported by a store employee on Dec. 1, 2022. The investigation involved video evidence from the store, which led police to Hofmann.
Caledonia Superior Court
“I watched the video footage from The White Market and saw that Hofmann entered the store at (3:07 p.m.) and put multiple miscellaneous items in a shopping cart,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Jasmine Hendry in her report. “Hofmann leaves the store through the front entrance of the store with the shopping cart of miscellaneous items at (3:21 p.m.).”
Police then located Hofmann at her residence on Summer Street and cited her into court on the retail theft charge.
“Hofmann stated she would get cited for VOP (violation of probation) and that she had told her Parole Officer about the issue,” wrote Ofc. Hendry.
Police then received a receipt from The White Market for the items allegedly stolen by Hofmann, which had a total value - including tax - of $355.18, said police.
Hofmann faces a possible sentence of up to six months in prison and a $500 fine if convicted.
