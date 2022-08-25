A St. Johnsbury woman has been charged with felony assault and robbery at a residence on Washington Avenue early Thursday morning.
But the criminal arraignment of Ashley M. Lee, 30, had to be postponed for a day because Lee appeared to be going in and out of consciousness and was unable to speak - even when asked questions by the judge.
“Miss Lee? This is Judge Jiron. Can you hear me? Miss Lee? Could you hear me?” said the judge as he tried to get a response from Lee who was appearing in court by video from jail.
Caledonia Superior Court
Lee just stared at the camera and then began leaning her head back and seemed to be blacking out for short periods of time.
“She seems barely conscious at this point,” said the judge. “We’ll have to come back tomorrow when Miss Lee’s had a chance to recover a bit from whatever is affecting her at this point.”
The judge then set $1,000 bail on Lee and re-set the arraignment for Friday.
Lee is accused of striking Myisha Reid, 26, in the face and stealing 90 dollars from her at 1:45 a.m. on Aug. 25 at 35 Washington Avenue in St. Johnsbury.
“Myisha said she was told to give her all the money she had or she was going to get beat up,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Robert Gerrish in his report. “Myisha said all she had was $90. Myisha said she was then kicked in the face and beat up…I could see a mild amount of blood around the lower part of Reid’s nose. She also had some dried reddish brown substance on her right hand which was consistent with blood.”
Lee faces a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison if convicted on the charge.
