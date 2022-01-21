Just like a scene out of a Hollywood movie.
Two masked thugs force a woman at gunpoint to knock on a motel room door at midnight so a friendly face can be seen through the peephole. Once the door opens they force their way in and pistol-whip one of the occupants and steal from them.
But according to court documents, it wasn’t a movie and it didn’t happen in Hollywood.
Police say the robbery was real and that it occurred at the Fairbanks Inn on Western Avenue in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday.
Sarah Ann Cowdrey, 31, has now been charged with two counts of aiding in the commission of a felony. Cowdrey pleaded not guilty to the charges on Friday and was ordered held without bail by Judge Timothy B. Tomasi despite telling police she was coerced into participating in the alleged incident.
Caledonia Superior Court
“Cowdrey told me that she had been contacted and asked to meet outside her home,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Sgt. Lester Cleary in his report. “Cowdrey did so and entered a vehicle with a male she believed to be named ‘Pat’, her friend Emily Smith (No DOB) and a male she knew only as ‘G’. Once inside the car, Cowdrey told me that ‘G’ pointed a gun at her and told her she was going to the Fairbanks Inn with them and help them get in the room.”
Police said the beginning of the alleged incident was captured on-camera by motel security video including a shot of Cowdrey accompanied by two male suspects walking from the west end of the motel and passing in front of the main entrance.
“Cowdrey did not have her face covered, however, both males were not able to be identified due to their faces being covered and turning their heads away from the cameras as they passed,” wrote Sgt. Cleary. “The video then shows Cowdrey standing in front of the door to Room 211 and the male suspects can be seen appearing to stand on either side of the door. Once the door opens all three enter the room quickly.”
There were two occupants in the room when the knock came on the door just after midnight including Neil Badger, 33, and a woman Badger identified as “Michelle Thompson,” said police.
“Badger stated that Thompson went to the door and recognized the person she saw as Sarah Cowdrey, 31, and let her in,” wrote Sgt. Cleary. “Badger said that when the door opened, two males quickly entered the room, with one brandishing a pistol. The male with the pistol then grabbed Thompson and struck her with it, knocking her to the floor. Once Thompson was on the floor Badger said she did not move, but that Thompson had suffered a black eye as a result of being struck.”
Badger told police the male with the pistol then turned and pointed it at him and told him not to move as they ransacked the room and stole several items including cell phones, two suitcases, a backpack with camping supplies, Thompson’s purse and Badger’s wallet which contained his Social Security Card, his EBT card as well as a spare key to his room.
Police said they later identified Thompson as Michelle Deaette, 29,
“Badger told us that when the knock came on the door, he asked Thompson to answer it,” wrote Sgt. Cleary. “Badger said Thompson saw Cowdrey through the security eye hole and opened the door…Cowdrey told police that once the door was opened by Deaette, ‘G’ and ‘Pat’ entered and later, ‘G’ instructed Cowdrey to carry the bags to the car where Smith was reported to be waiting…Cowdrey stated she knew Deaette and Smith both from the time they spent together in jail.”
As of Friday, police were still investigating the case but have not announced any new arrests.
Cowdrey has been charged by prosecutors as a habitual offender and therefore faces a possible sentence of up to life in prison if convicted.
