St. J Woman Comes Home To Find Man Stealing Her TV

A St. Johnsbury woman came home to find a man in her house stealing her television last week.
But police cracked the case and got the TV back.
Skyler T. Woods, 31, of Lyndon pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to felony charges of burglary into an occupied dwelling, grand larceny, eluding a law enforcement officer, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and misdemeanor charges of driving with a suspended license and leaving the scene of a crash - property damage.
Judge Timothy B. Tomasi set conditions of release and $5,000 bail.
As of Thursday evening, Woods remained in pre-trial detention at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Police said officers were dispatched on Dec. 10 at 8:29 p.m. to 161 River Road for a report of someone burglarizing the home of Melinda McClintock, 27, stealing her TV and damaging her car as the suspect fled the scene in his own vehicle - which police later learned was stolen.
“I arrived to find McClintock visibly upset and standing by her vehicle which had a large gouge in the side door,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Robert Gerrish in his report. “She indicated she returned home with her children, found the door open.”
McClintock later provided police with a sworn written statement of the alleged incident.
“I got home and my door was wide open,” said McClintock. “I came inside and yelled hello and heard someone run down the stairs and out the other door. I immediately called the police. After about 5 minutes, Skyler Woods came from my backyard and got in his car. I tried to stand behind his car to keep him from leaving. His driver’s door hit my car and left a dent. He went towards Passumpsic. After the police checked the house I realized my 58” Roku TV also of my old engagement rings were taken - the total value of about $1,000.”
McClintock told police that she had met Woods one week earlier through a mutual friend - identified as Albert Vieria - who brought him to the house.
According to the report, St. Johnsbury Police Cpl. Steven Hartwell later located the silver 2013 Subaru that Woods was allegedly driving on Old Silo Road in Waterford but the vehicle drove away at a high speed when Hartwell activated his lights and sirens.
Police said the investigation showed the Subaru had been reported stolen in Lyndonville on November 25.
On Dec. 11, Cpl. Hartwell and Lyndonville Police Ofc. Jason Harris went to 367 Avenue A in the Mt. Pleasant Trail Park in St. Johnsbury and found the stolen Subaru behind the residence.
A search warrant was obtained from the court and executed at 3:45 p.m. that day.
“As I arrived on the property, I observed the stolen Subaru parked behind the trailer,” wrote Ofc. Gerrish. “Woods was located inside and taken into custody. Also found inside the trailer was a 58” Roku TV which McClintock would later be shown and she stated it was hers.”
Police say a review of Woods’ criminal record shows that he has four prior felony convictions, 28 misdemeanor convictions, seven failures to appear in court and one escape charge. A review of Woods’ driving record shows he has no Vermont driver’s license which has been under suspension since August of 2006, according to the report.
If convicted of all the new charges, Woods faces a possible sentence of up to 49 years in prison and $16,000 in fines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.