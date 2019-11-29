Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Joe Healy, on ladder, a volunteer for the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce, decorating the tree in the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center on Friday, with helper Caleb Dimmick, near the tree's base. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Andy Cook, left and Spencer Davis, right, work on decorating the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center on Wednesday morning. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Andy Cook, left and Spencer Davis, right, work on decorating the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center on Wednesday morning. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Andy Cook, left and Spencer Davis, center, and Adam Currier, right, work on decorating the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center on Wednesday morning. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Andy Cook, left and Spencer Davis, center, and Adam Currier, right, work on decorating the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center on Wednesday morning. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Andy Cook works on hanging evergreen roping outside the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center on Friday morning. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Spencer Davis, Adam Currier, Andy Cook and Adam Colon work on decorating the outside of the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center on Friday. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
The St. Johnsbury Correctional Center's work camp decorates the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center on Friday. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Joe Healy, on ladder, a volunteer for the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce, decorating the tree in the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center on Friday, with helper Caleb Dimmick, near the tree's base. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Caleb Dimmick holds up an ornament as he helps to decorate the Christmas tree inside the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center on Friday. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Men from the St. Johnsbury Correctional Center’s work camp were out in force this week downtown, wearing bright colored safety vests and climbing ladders up and down Eastern Avenue, Railroad Street and Main Street to hang wreaths, evergreen roping, and holiday lights.
Tara Holt, executive director of the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce, said the work crew had been downtown helping Chamber staff and volunteers to dress up the business district just in time for Thanksgiving and the kickoff of the holiday shopping season today, Black Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.