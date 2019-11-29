ST. JOHNSBURY — Men from the St. Johnsbury Correctional Center’s work camp were out in force this week downtown, wearing bright colored safety vests and climbing ladders up and down Eastern Avenue, Railroad Street and Main Street to hang wreaths, evergreen roping, and holiday lights.

Tara Holt, executive director of the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce, said the work crew had been downtown helping Chamber staff and volunteers to dress up the business district just in time for Thanksgiving and the kickoff of the holiday shopping season today, Black Friday.

