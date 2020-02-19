Town Meeting ballots and Presidential Primary ballots are available for early/absentee voting in St. Johnsbury.
The Town Clerk’s office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If you would like ballots mailed, call the office at 748-4331 ext. 1.
