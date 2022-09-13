ST. JOHNSBURY — A slight increase in enrollment bolstered by an unexpectedly high number of 9th graders from near and far marks the start of the 180th school year at St. Johnsbury Academy.

Classes began at the independent day and boarding school on Aug. 25 with 911 students enrolled. It’s an increase of nine students compared to the end of last year, and more students are being added, said Dr. Sharon Howell, who begins her third year as Headmaster. “We will likely grow a little,” she said. “We have some late day and boarding applications.”

