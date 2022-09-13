ST. JOHNSBURY — A slight increase in enrollment bolstered by an unexpectedly high number of 9th graders from near and far marks the start of the 180th school year at St. Johnsbury Academy.
Classes began at the independent day and boarding school on Aug. 25 with 911 students enrolled. It’s an increase of nine students compared to the end of last year, and more students are being added, said Dr. Sharon Howell, who begins her third year as Headmaster. “We will likely grow a little,” she said. “We have some late day and boarding applications.”
Howell said in an email that the incoming 9th-grade class is bigger than anticipated both in day students and students boarding on campus. She said it was exciting to welcome the new students.
“We are feeling good about our large, diverse 9th grade; many international families were able to accompany their children to campus, and we had an effusive and well-organized welcome for them, so we had many happy families and happy students!” said Howell.
There are over 200 students in the freshman class.
The number of boarding students is 174, which is a smaller number than what the Academy had last year, 188. A number of factors impact the boarding population, said Howell, “lingering pandemic concerns, safety concerns related to the U.S., strong U.S. dollar, limited/difficult international travel both for us to meet families/partners and for families to come for campus visits.”
This year’s boarding students come from 12 states (California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia), and 16 countries (Azerbaijan, Bermuda, Brazil, China, Dominican Republic, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Slovakia, Spain, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine.)
Students this year are attending an Academy with far fewer COVID-19 restrictions and complications. Howell began serving as Headmaster the same year the pandemic began, and she said it’s exciting to watch students work into the Academy experience.
“I love morning Chapel with everyone starting the day together,” she said. “It is hard to overestimate the importance of that daily presence for building the community and the culture. I look forward to seeing what students accomplish and being able to cheer them on, as always, but even more so after such a tough time.”
She said pandemic-limited opportunities like theater, music, art, cooking, travel, and outing clubs are fully back and a “source of joy.”
COVID safeguards that currently exist are the directive that students and staff who test positive for the virus stay out for five days and then mask for the sixth-10th day.
Learning took a hit with COVID academic disruptions, Howell said, and the Academy is trying to address some related educational struggles.
“Reading and writing, and sometimes basic literacy and numeracy, are a challenge for many of our students right now, as is the case everywhere in the world,” she said. “We are focused on building our system of academic supports very intentionally to help teachers differentiate their lessons for different kinds of learners and levels of preparation, and we have hired some specialists to guide us all in doing that.”
Four full-time counselors are available to help students manage anxiety and other mental health challenges. “We’re fortunate that the Academy has focused on both of these supportive structures–academic and mental health– for years,” Howell said.
Strength in staffing numbers is something for which Howell said she is grateful.
“I wrote the other day to the faculty and staff and thanked them for the commitment and camaraderie that I see among them, and the eagerness to build a culture that will be healthy and conducive to learning and flourishing for these students who need us so much right now,” she said. “I’m so sorry to see schools struggling to staff because it indicates the frustration and difficulty of being a teacher right now.”
Among people in new Academy leadership positions are John Lenzini, who is serving as the Associate Head of School, and Binaca Hanson, who is Assistant Headmaster for Academics and Student Life, which is a new position.
“(It) combines the responsibilities of two previous positions in a way that reflects our belief that academics and life are not really separable in our students’ worlds, and our commitment to the ‘whole student’ and their health and well-being across their classes and activities,” said Howell.
In addition are long-time Academy staff members in interim roles: Dale Urie is Interim Dean of Students, and Alan Ruggles is Interim Athletic Director.
