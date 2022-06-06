ST. JOHNSBURY — The world can wait.
For a little while, at least.
After two years of COVID-19 disruption and simmering social unrest, valedictorian Madison Flanagan told her fellow graduates to heal themselves before they heal the planet.
“We are all capable of great things, but between you and me, Class of 2022, I’m tired of this expectation of saving the world without saving ourselves first,” she said. “We risk losing ourselves if we continually put the comfort and approval of other people over our own rest and recovery.”
Flanagan ended the 179th Commencement at St. Johnsbury Academy on Monday with a compact, powerful speech that lasted just over three minutes and focused on mental health and well-being.
Addressing the 250-member graduating class, she talked about finding fulfillment in small moments, rather than seeking answers to life’s big questions.
She pointed to events like Resfest and Winter Carnival, “where we came together to help each other forget about our stresses for a few hours.”
“Maybe it sounds a little dumb to find the meaning to your life in moments that aren’t all that big. But I’d rather find my joy in those little moments than lose it when I overthink about some bigger, mysterious purpose that I’m supposed to find,” she said.
“It’s very easy to feel like we need to find a “better” purpose and follow what other people expect from our lives. But we are in no way obligated to save this world by tearing ourselves apart. Right now, it’s enough for us to just exist in these little moments for ourselves and in support of one another.”
Flanagan’s message was echoed by others.
The commencement speaker, St. Johnsbury native Cathy Judd-Stein, said multiple things — the pandemic, profound loss, and “unimaginable headlines” — have raised existential questions.
For that reason, Judd-Stein, the president of the SJA Board of Trustees and chair of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, told graduates to “take care of yourselves.”
“As you launch from this intimate and majestic community, take time to foster your personal outlook and happiness,” she said.
“Appreciate the hills and climb them. Read for fun; run for fun. Dance. Sing. Write. Eat well. Stretch. Meditate. And stretch some more. Access digital tools and apps to monitor well-being.”
“But most importantly, look around. As our communities reopen safely, so much can be gained from the simplest interactions with those around you.”
Hundreds turned out for the commencement, held under blue skies with temperatures comfortably hovering in the high-60s to low-70s
During the two-and-a-half-hour ceremony, there were several nods to the pandemic.
Salutatorian Cecilia Sweeney recalled lessons learned during the COVID shutdown and recovery.
“During the original lockdown in Spring 2020, what I missed most wasn’t school itself of individual classes, but those in-between moments where I could chat with my friends between classes or hang out on Mayo lawn during a free block,” she said.
“When we went back to school of hybrid learning I was, of course, very happy to have normal classes back, but I still missed all those little things that made me really look forward to going to school each morning.”
Given that experience, she urged her classmates not to take anything for granted.
“Treasure the in-between moments, the small moments of joy that seem insignificant at the time but are really what makes life worth living.”
Delivering the invocation, Rose Sullivan said COVID adversity had shaped the Class of 2022.
She said “these past few years have contained shock, despair, beauty, and hope” and continued “we have endured and adapted to so much in order to reach where we are today.”
“Just like the butterfly, each phase of this journey, however uncomfortable or unattractive, has proven essential to become what we are now: Beautiful,” she said.
In the benediction, Maple Bottinelli was grateful that the Class of 2022 rose to the challenge.
“These past few years have been trying, so, let today serve as a blessing and a triumph. As I stand here today, every smiling face is a testament to our community’s resilience,” she said.
PRIZE WINNERS
Charles L. and Angelina Swift Prize, Madison Flanagan; Clare Catherine Lovett Memorial Prize, Cecilia Sweeney; Susan Katherine Venner Memorial Prize, Jasmine Mooney; Catherine Matey Venner Memorial Prize, Brandon Liddick; Anna Morse Prize, Madison Flanagan; Donald M. Jacobs Prize, Cecilia Sweeney; James Burlingame Prize, Austen Babcock; Graham Newell Education Prize, Desiree Mendez; Byron Connor Roosa Memorial Prize, Madison Wilson; Streeter-Trafton Prize, Shea Fucci; Francis X. Ryan Memorial Prize, Kathleen Ryan; McGill Family Prize, Madison Wilson; The Russell Payne Prize, Brandon Liddick; Fred Priest Memorial Prize, Colton Masure; Arthur and Helen Sprague Memorial Prize, Evan Thornton-Sherman; Tim Persons Memorial Prize, Will Gilman; Donald Vear Memorial Prize, Delaney Rankin; Ben and Rosalie Harris Prize, Gavin Bedell; Thelma Mold Memorial Prize, Anna Cushing; Jerry Drown Senior Prize, Haley Chen; Dussault Family Prize, Colby Garey-Wright; Christopher Acton Memorial Prize, Zack Ekasala; Melissa Jenkins Memorial Prize, Jillian Carr & Samuel Begin; Class of 2008 Impact Prize, Adriane Angell; Unsung Hero Award, Donald Ball; Laudamus Verum Magistrum Award, John Lovett; The Headmaster’s Prize, Ashley Fox
ST. JOHNSBURY ACADEMY CLASS OF 2022
* Honor Graduate
† National Honor Society
Ahmed Aamir, Olivia D. Aguirre, Jacob Robert Ailes, Christian J. Aldrich, * Simeon R. Anair, * Clara L. Andre, †* Hannah Catherine Angell, Desmund J. Audette, * Wyllough M. Austin, Austen G. Babcock, * Mekayla Jade Bailey Logan Robert Baker, Cole Banks, Alicia M. Barnes, †* Gehrig Conroy Beck * Gavin David Bedell, †* Samuel A. Begin, †* Adele Rose Bernier, Scott F. Berry III, * Anneke Blue Beth,
* Elizabeth E. Bliss, * Skylar W. Bodeo-Lomicky, †* Maple Bottinelli Khloey Helen Boutin, * Hale Johnston Boyden Anthony Briggs, †* Maely Brightman, †* McKenna Corinne Brochu, * Brandon T. Bryant, * Emma G. Buhner, Brenna Ann Bunnell, William E. Burke-Malloy, †* Kayanna M. Burns, * Jillian Yvonne Carr, Katty Carr, †* William Joseph Winter Casciari, * Sawyer Frances Castle, * Tucker S. Chapman, Saphire L. Chartier, †* Haley Frances Chen,
Jiahui Chen, Junehyuk Choi, Karson Ellsworth Clark, III, Aden B. Codling, †* Jude S. Coe, Joshua Charles Brown Colby, Connor Allen Collins, †* Erin G. Conley, †* Mary Finn Cook, †* Frances A. Cozzens, Morgan Rose Crown, Josue Raul Cuevas Garza, †* Anna Cushing, Xavier S. Daggett, * Caitlyn Ann Dauscher, * Tejas Dave, Brandon C. Demars, * Beau Evan Despins, * Tyler Smith Diemer, †* Madilyn Grace Downer,
†* Eliana R Eckhaus, * Zack W Ekasala, †* Emily Grace Ely, Indigo Farlice, Taylor A. Farnsworth, †* Lily C. Farr, †* Hazel Fay, Dimitri Anthony Fischer, †* Madison M. Flanagan, †* Kalei Foley-Rutherfurd, Kelly A. Ford, * Phoebe A. R. Forester, * William Brandon Fowler, †* Ashley Michael Fox, Kevin Freeman, Masin B. Freeto, †* Shea M. D. Fucci, * Leia Rosamund Fuller, * Colby John Garey-Wright, * Cadence Levi Gates,
* Joshua B Gates, Waylon Marcus Gates, Diego Gelpcke Torrebiarte, * Olivia V. George, †* Aurora Jane Gilbert, William M. Gilman, * Olivia Tess Gilmer, †* Lauren Catherine Girouard, * Forster Welles Goodrich, David A. Goodwin, III, Dominik M. Gray, Kennedy Christian Green Hawkins, * Sukha Greenwood, Patrick James Anthony Griffin, * Zhenxiang Guan, * Elise K. Hahr, Louis Earl Hannon, Kenroy A. Harry, * Tyler Harvey, †* Frederick T. Hauser,
Nicholas P. Heath, †* Henry S. Heilman, Zephyr Hill Barnes, Henry William Holderby, * Jinze Huang, †* Walter J. Hunt, †* Madeline Grace Hurlbert, * Ryoma Ikeda, Shinnosuke Inasawa, Bryan M. Isham, * Larissa James, Beckett Andrew Jewell, Hannah Elizabeth Jewell, * Qiyu Jiang, * Zhe Jiang, * Rylee Johnson, * Elizabeth Rae-Lyn Jones, * Zebediah Isaac Kane, David E. Kantor, * Patrick Keenan,
Lillianna Lauren Kimbell, Lacey R. Kimber, †* William M. Kimber, †* Ella Marie Klein, * Wyatt Knaus, Noah T. Labounty, †* Lindsay Marie LaCasse, * Elizabeth H. Laflamme, †* Liam Andrew Laidlaw, * Sabrina R. Lamar, * James S. Lamontagne, Cody M. Langmaid, * Tyler B. Lapierre, †* Ava Lavigne, * Zoe Anna Leach, †* Joung Won Lee, †* Adriana J. Lemieux, †* Courtney A. Lewis, †* Qingyue Li, * Xin Li,
* Yinuo Liang, * Brandon V. Liddick, * Zhiyue Liu, * Caleb H. Loomis, * Siyi Luo, * Thea MacDowell-Gilman, Colton Masure, Jeffrey D. Matheson, †* Keating May Maurer, †* Madigan Elizabeth Maurer, Isaac Max-Ebibai, * Luke W. McCormack, Finn B. McDuffee, †* Ian Alexander McNeil, Cailin F. Meigs, * Desiree M. Mendez, William R. Miller, Marcella Rose Milne, * Payton A. S. Molleur, †* Jasmine A. Mooney,
Caleb J Morgan, Benjamin Luke Morse, * Meredith Rose Moulton, * Juanita Navas Espinal, * Alice P. Nelson, Rhett M Noel, * Ryan R. Norris, * Shyam Aed Seán O’Connor, Chloe Leigh Ohlschwager, * Garrett A. Olcott, * Haley E. Page, Braydon Alexander Payeur, * Silas C. Pearson, * Kaylee R. Powers, †* Colby Richard Prue, †* Delaney M. Rankin, * Zahi Kelly Rashid, †* Abigail Marie Reardon, †* Asa Todd Rexford, †* Gabrielle J. Rice,
Rachel B. Riendeau, Anna Rose Robertson, †* Abigail Rhiann Robinson, * Victoria Rodriguez Ortiz, Justin Rosbash, * Sophie Roush, Carbur Ashton Locke Rousseau, * Aidan William Rowe, Abigail M. Roy, Audrey Renee Royer, * Santiago Rubio Marrodan, †* Kyara Alexis Rutledge, †* Kathleen D. Ryan, Purin Sahawat, * Connor P. Salo, * Lorcan Colum Coen Sargent, †* Emily A. Savary, Ryan J. Scrimgeour, Metro Jackson Sedon, †* Josephine Whitney Sestito,
* Aliceah Silver, * Jacob Austin Silver, Henry Addison Sipples, * Cora Wren Stearns, * Angela Rose Steele, Craig R Stephenson, Lane Hunter Stone, Robert D. Stone, †* Sergei Strokanov, †* Emma E. Suker, * Griffen Ji’Rajet Sukkaew, †* Rose Marguerite Sullivan, †* Cecilia Mackenzie Sweeney, * Wenxu Tang Yueying Tao, * Grafton F. Thompson, * Ryan Thompson, * Jaden N Thomson, †* Evan Gary Thornton-Sherman, Shane Edwards Richardson Thresher,
†* Avery E. Tomczyk, * Rizu Toyoshima, †* Timothy M. Tremblay, * Amari Trott, Ronald Tucker, Damien S. Valley, Santiago Velazquez Contreras, Scarlett R. Vestal, * Rea L. Voigtlaender, Emily L. Vosinek, * Dayton N. Wagner, * Jason Waldman, J. Cole Walton, * Ruizhe Wang, * Brittin Beth Ward, †* Kaylee Lynn Ward, * Colin R. White, Jacob H. Wice-Budner, †* Dylan Kaylee Wilcox, * Issiah L. Willson,
†* Madison L. Wilson, * Aliza K. Wright, Jia You Wu, †* Camille Elizabeth Rainier Yarrow, * Emily Rebecca Young, * Murphy Terrence Floyd Young, †* Zhihao Zhang, †* Shirui Zhou, * Yijun Zhou, * Ethan Albert Zirinsky,
Postgraduates
Guillermo Moya Mingot
