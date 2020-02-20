St. Johnsbury Academy Crowns Winter Carnival Royal Court

The St. Johnsbury Academy Winter Carnival Royal Court, from left, Princess Delaney Payeur, Prince Logan Wendell, Queen Josie Choiniere, King Christopher Benton, Duke Hunter Palmieri, Duchess Audrey Lewis.

