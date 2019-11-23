Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Macie Rivers and Kelsey Liberty, both juniors, in Chef B's baking and pastry class at St. Johnsbury Academy, work on baked goods for the free Thanksgiving feast to be served on the holiday at the United Community Church. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Macie Rivers and Kelsey Liberty, both juniors, in Chef B's baking and pastry class at St. Johnsbury Academy, work on baked goods for the free Thanksgiving feast to be served on the holiday at the United Community Church. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Malcolm Maloney, a junior, pours flour into a mixer for baked goods for the community Thanksgiving dinner next week. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Jaden Hayes, a junior, weighs cranberries out for a batch of orange-cranberry breads he was working on in his culinary class at St. Johnsbury Academy on Thursday morning. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Macie Rivers, a junior, works on pie crusts for the community Thanksgiving dinner. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Anthony Spaulding, a junior, works with Chef B on dinner rolls for the community Thanksgiving dinner next week; they are making 300 in all. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Thanksgiving pies at St. Johnsbury Academy on Thursday, ready for delivery. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Chef B, as she’s known at St. Johnsbury Academy has her culinary students in the baking and pastry class whipping up hundreds of loaves of pumpkin bread, cranberry orange bread, dinner rolls and more this week.
Paula Bystrzycki’s kitchen is one of three on the campus of the independent high school which are buzzing as she joins students to prepare most of the homemade meal that will be served to as many as 300 people on Thanksgiving Day at the United Community Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.