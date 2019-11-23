ST. JOHNSBURY — Chef B, as she’s known at St. Johnsbury Academy has her culinary students in the baking and pastry class whipping up hundreds of loaves of pumpkin bread, cranberry orange bread, dinner rolls and more this week.

Paula Bystrzycki’s kitchen is one of three on the campus of the independent high school which are buzzing as she joins students to prepare most of the homemade meal that will be served to as many as 300 people on Thanksgiving Day at the United Community Church.

