ST. JOHNSBURY — St. Johnsbury Academy celebrated its 180th commencement on Monday morning, bidding farewell to 215 undergraduates.
In a short but sweet valedictory address, Theodora Montague told classmates to savor the moment, appreciate each other, and embrace the challenges ahead.
“I’m sad to leave, and I’m going to miss you all, even if the only time I ever spoke to you was to ask you to put your compost in the green buckets,” she said with a laugh. “I hope that we are all better because of the time we have spent together, and I hope that the coming years prove ones of still more development and growth.”
Salutatorian Nathan Lenzini drew from his experience as a Nordic skier and cross-country/track athlete.
“Racing is characterized by a staggeringly challenging duality that exists between the zeal to run the race and longing for it to end. The reconciliation of these feelings is challenging, to say the least. Learning to embrace this duality - to inhabit it - is crucial to success,” he said. “Throughout high school, each of us has faced many unique challenges. Each of us has felt the internal clash of the desire to overcome and excel and the temptation to give in to the weight of adversity. And every one of us has succeeded, in our own ways, at reconciling the duality inherent in life. Though it was hard, though it was painful, we have learned new skills, acquired more knowledge, and become different people.”
“The ability to overcome, and even to find beauty in persevering against adversity, has been critical throughout our time at the Academy. It will be even more important as we go forward in life.”
Delivering the commencement address was attorney Noble Allen, Class of 1978.
He described his journey from humble roots in The Gambia to today as a partner at law firm Hinkley, Allen & Snyder and an SJA Board of Trustees member.
“I am from very humble beginnings. I am the youngest of seven children. My family was not well-off by Gambian standards, let alone when compared to standards in the US. So, I will be forever grateful to the Academy for providing me with the necessary financial assistance to enable me to spend three years as a boarding student at “Hotel Brantview” (my home away from home) and also for the opportunity to graduate from this great institution,” Allen said.
A self-described “proud, proud alumnus of St. Johnsbury Academy, he offered the graduating class words of hope and encouragement.
“Chart out aspirational legacies and try to be the best iteration of yourselves, and along the way, I strongly encourage you to embrace the great Mahatma Gandhi’s challenge — which is this: Be the change you wish to see in this world. Let me repeat: Be the change that you wish to see in this world. Your parents, your families, and your teachers are all counting on you. I know that you have all worked very, very hard to get to where you are right now, but guess what? This is just the beginning of your journey to bigger and better things.”
CLASS OF 2023: Abigail I. Aiken, Ousama Alsaid Ahmad, Hannah Kate Amadon, Andrew John Anderson, Gabrielle R. Anzalone, Camila Arandia Setien, Ainsley Grace Atkinson, Reid D. Auchincloss, Kristi Audet, Maya L. Bakowski, Breanna M. Barnes, Jaden C. Beardsley, Gabriella E. Beaumier, Corbin Clark Bedell, Tanya Rose Bedor, Peter Garber Bergman, Eli S. Bessette, Kaiya M. Billig, Olivia Katherine Blanchard, Norah C. Blankenship, Miranda Botran Johani, Daniel McCully Brennan, Javda Bronson, Jacob Reid Brown, Parker P. Bruhns, Camryn S. Bunnell, Logan M. Burgess, Xiwen Cai, Ryan James Callaghan, Skye Campbell, Cailyn Alexis Carriere, Kohl W. Carter, Anna E. Winter Casciari, Christian B. Charron, Eric Xiaotong Chen, Noah James Choiniere, Anna M. Cochrane, Saige Brielle Coons, Timothy M. Crane, Hannah M. Croteau, Aimee Lynn Crown, Davin R. Cusac, Sierra Cutter, Krane L. Davis, Weston J. Davis, Madeline A. Dean, Aaron M. DeLaBruerem Garett J. Demers, Grace Anne Denio, Hillary Faith Deschamps, Elmore M. Dickstein, Elizabeth Morgan Duranleau, Jasmine Christine Engle, Gerardo Fernandez, Ashton Richard Fischer, Margaret Mary Fischer, Mary Rose Fowler, Wisteria G. Franklin, Nyxin L. Freeto, Alfonso Garcia-Valdecasas Matji, Maddalena Giana, Maren E. Giese, Agustin Gil Tricio, Jacob A. Gingue, Kaelen Lee Glentz Brush, Brody Gordon, Maximilian A. Groft, Grace M. Hall, Patrick A. Hallett, Bodi Gordon Hamilton, Bianca R. Hannan, Riad Hasanov, Geneviève Elizabeth Hatch, Elijah J. Hebert, Jayden Jean Henderson, Rory Layne Higgs, Emmett Lewis Hinman, Hayley R. Holbrook, Tyler Erik Holm, Emma E. Holt, Daniel Joseph Houde, Zhi Isabel Adeline Howes, Haochen Huang, Yiliao Huang, Shane Michael Hunsicker, Oliver Huntington, Camden Mirko Ignjatovic, NaDae Ingham, Jayden Paul Jenkins, Walker Ronald Jenkins, Nya R. Jewel, Jenna May Jones, Jonathan Kalach Chelminsky, Omar Kalis Macias, Michaela Grace Kane, Ryoma Kato, Morgan R. Keach, Hannah Grace Keith, Hannah Heather Keithan, Gavyn Mathieux Kenney, Alan C. Kennison-Prue, Aidan John Kimball, Griffin Levy Kimball, Lilian J. Kittredge, Joel Kline, Emily N. M. Kostruba, Isaac James Kraft, Charles M. Krebs, Thomas McGuire Kunkel, Sundus J. Kussad, Erin Langlais, Jack Lawson, Nathan T. Lenzini, Aiden Levy, Alicia N. Li, Shelby R. Lizotte, Julian Lumbra, James M. Lunnie Ill, Hannah H. MacDonald, Maren Day MacQueen, Fela Jubei Maderia, Mackenzie R. Maher, Nolan Arthur Malloy, Nevaeh S. Manassa-Curnin, Mishaya Victoria Manchester, Camille G. Manning, Aden H. Marcotte, Liam Fionn Markey, Jessie L. Matheson, Misumi Matsudo, Haley G. Mattei, Nathan Sanford May, Jr., Gennavonna M. Mazza, Kaylee Rita McCaffrey, Ezra D. Z. M. E. C. McCarty, Owen L. McClure., Harrison Pierce McCrae, Cameron J. McGregor, Logan D. McGregor, Mason Scott McKinstry, Haden C. Mclaughlin, Callie Paige Meisel, John D. Miller, Riku Momozawa, Theodora Hudson Montague, Timothy Jon Mooney, Quinn ‘Callahan Murphy, Katherine M. Nadeau, Sebastian Najri, Charlotte Ng, Maren A. Nitsche, Simon Christopher North, Brady Thomas Norman Olden, Alejandro Orozco Kuri, Konnery O’Suileabhain, Connor Ashton Payeur, Sarah S. Pennypacker, Victor M. Perez Ruiz, Gabriel R. Pierce, James J. Piluso, Hunter Plante, Tristan D. Plante, Josephine A. Plazek, Caleb Douglas Pontti, Elsie Louise Prince, Mya Lyn Pushee, Wu Qiu, Jacob C. Robinson, Ruby S. Rolfe, Kayden Rowell, Henry Roy, Wyatt R. Roy, William August Ryan, Ashley Scott, Joseph Cole Scott, Joaquin Serrano Sobrino, Michael Sevilla, Jr., Rafferty F. Shea, Hannah Leigh Sheldon, Sophia Mae Shippee, Nicholas Peter Sipples, Delaney Kay Smith, Paxton S. Smith, Nicholas R. Stein, Laraynne H. Stevens, Ceylin Sutcu, Ella Morgan Switser, Ellie Syn, Colter R. Thibaudeau, Aniela K. Thompson, Franceliz M. Torres, Maya C. Torres, Jorge Trade Estrada, Xiang Chun Tsai, Connor M. Turner, Normand F. Vance, Zetong Wang, Kaylee Ann Weaver, Maximilian J. Weber, Nina Whitcomb, Dylan White, Ella Culver White, Bryn A. Whitehead, Kaiden Thomas Wildenstein, Dawson Allen Wilkins, James Wai Bong Wong, Tiffanie A. Wright, Yizhou Xu, David A. Zajko, Bowen Zhang, Boya Zhang, Katlyn Zheng, Jenna Marie Zorn, Jiyan Zou, Margaret Adaire Zschau.
AWARDS
Jerry Prevost Prize: Tyler Demas
Thomas Desrochers Memorial Prize: Dominic Warren
Henry L. Marshall Leadership Prize: Taryn Trombley
Kinmay W. Tang Scholarship: Kanan Gasimov
Dutch Leonard Mem. Sportsmanship Award: Charles Krebs & Lilian Kittredge
Sue Temple Mem. Cheerleading Award: NaDae Ingam
Spirit of the Game Prize: Hannah Keith & Kaelen Glentz Brush
St. Anselm Book Award: Kaia Anderson
St. Michael’s College Book Award: Emma Greenan and Brooke-Lynn Choiniere
Suffolk University Uma Chirkova
St. Bonaventure University Award: Hayden Angell, Kape Clements, Ava Purdy, & McKenna Crance
Endicott College Book Award: Carson Eames
RPI Awards: Brooke White
RIT: Aidan Brody (Science & Math) and Dolma Sherpa (Women in STEM)
Wells College: Victoria Scherer
College of the Atlantic: Maaike Dam
Clarkson Awards: Rosemary Nadeau (Achievement); Esme Kimber (Leadership)
Harvard Book Award: Greer Kennedy
Biomedical Certificates: Erin Chen, Lilian Kittredge, NaDae Ingham, Gennavonna Mazza, Mya Pushee, Bryn Whitehead
The Jillian Hegarty Memorial Prize: Rory Higgs
Hilltopper Prize: Hannah MacDonald
Class of 1967 Prize: Maren Giese
Class of 1980 Sue Temple Prize: NaDae Ingham
Class of 1947 Prize: John Miller
Class of 1996 Prize: Rory Higgs
Class of 1955 Mary Whitehill Prize: Zetong “Lydia” Wang
Faculty Service Prize: Alan Kennison-Prue
Melvin O. and Lillian A. Chouinard Prize: Emily Kostruba
Darab Batmanglidj Memorial Prize: Misumi Matsudo
OddFellow Prize: Paxton Smith
Community League Incorporated Prize: Olivia Blanchard & Henry Roy
Marlene Petty Rock Prize: David Zajko
Laurie Hook Memorial Prize: Olivia Blanchard
Wendy Gray and Travis Gray Memorial Prize: Kaiya Billig
The Young & Smith Memorial Prize: Franceliz Torres
Joey Fortin ’04 “SMILE” Scholarship: Abigail Aiken
Shannon Lynne Narey Memorial Prize: Lilian Kittredge
English Prize: Alan Kennison-Prue
Poetry Prize: Norah Blakenship
Fiction Prize: Christian Charron
English as a Second Language Prize: Riku Momozawa
Foreign Language Prizes French: Nathan Lenzini; Japanese: Christian Charron; Spanish: Hannah MacDonald
Jason Hinman Prize for Ancient Languages: Theodora Montague
Health and Wellness Prize: Konnery O’Suileabhain
Howard N. Eastman, Jr. Prize for History: Shelby Lizotte
Mathematics Prize: James Wai Bong Wong
Computer Science Prize: Parker Bruhns
Elizabeth Bates Marshall Prize: for Science Mary Fowler
Powell-Daub Chemistry Prize: Jasmine Engle
Faith Harris Wilson Nature Study Prize: David Zajko
STEM Graduate Prize: Owen McClure
Women Engineering Award for Academic Achievement: Kaylee Weaver
F. M. Walsh Music Prize: Krane Davis
Stanley R. Oldham Memorial Prize: Katherine Nadeau & Omar Kalis Macias
Ned and Sarah Handy Award: Jayden Henderson
Acting Prize: Rory Higgs
Photography Prize: Ella Switser & Hayley Holbrook
Fashion Design Prize: Erin Langlais
3D Prominence Prize: Michaela Kane
Filmmaking Prize: Walker Jenkins
Operation Creation Prize: Dawson Wilkins
The Robert Gessner Award for Learning: Ashley Scott
Charles L. and Angelina Swift Prize: Theodora Montague
Clare Catherine Lovett Memorial Prize: Nathan Lenzini
Susan Katherine Venner Memorial Prize: Elmore Dickstein
Catherine Matey Venner Memorial Prize: Madeline Dean
Anna Morse Prize: Nathan Lenzini
Donald M. Jacobs Prize: Theodora Montague
James Burlingame Prize: Ousama Alsaid Ahmad
Graham Newell Education Prize: Daniel Brennan
Byron Connor Roosa Memorial Prize: Bodi Hamilton
Streeter-Trafton Prize: Jack Lawson & Aidan Kimball
Francis X. Ryan Memorial Prize: Ousama Alsaid Ahmad
McGill Family Prize: Aidan Kimball
The Russell Payne Prize: Charlotte Ng
Fred Priest Memorial Prize: Brody Gordon
Arthur and Helen Sprague Memorial Prize: Jaden Beardsley
Tim Persons Memorial Prize: Hannah Keith
Donald Vear Memorial Prize: Kaylee McCaffrey
Ben and Rosalie Harris Prize: Jenna Zorn
Thelma Mold Memorial Prize: Katlyn Zheng
Jerry Drown Senior Prize: Anna Casciari
Dussault Family Prize: Quinn Murphy
Christopher Acton Memorial Prize: Maximilian A. Groft
Melissa Jenkins Memorial Prize: Jonathan Kalach Chelminsky & Lilian Kittredge
Atwood Prize for Excellence in Teaching: Aidan Demsky
Class of 2008 Impact Prize: Terrence Reed
Unsung Hero Award: Crystal Rutledge
Laudamus Verum Magistrum Award: Katy Smith
The Headmaster’s Prize: Rory Higgs & Jonathan Kalach Chelminsky
Technical Education Prizes Business Admin & Technology: James Lunnie; Automotive Technology: Camryn Bunnell; Construction Technology: Shane Hunsicker; Work-Based Learning: Garett Demers; Culinary Arts: Jacob Gingue; Electricity: Wyatt Roy; Human & Prof. Services: Mya Pushee; Woodworking: James Lunnie; Welding: Henry Roy
Les Ward Memorial Prize: Garett Demers
Caledonia Classic Auto Club Prize: Camryn Bunnell
Paul Poulos Prize for Proficiency in Business Studies: Abigail Aiken & Jonathan Kalach Chelminsky
Carroll Family Memorial Prize: Josephine Plazek
Rita C. Dunn Prize for Excellence in Pastry and Baking: Aidan Kimball
Horace and Huldah Randall Prize: Hannah Keithan
Spirit of Fuller Award: Aden Marcotte
Vermont Scholars: Jasmine Engle, Hannah MacDonald, Paxton Smith, Aniela Thompson
LSC Foundation Prize: Bryn Whitehead & Nya Jewell
W. Clark Noyes Theatre Arts Award: Rory Higgs
Kingdom East Community Service Award Scholarship: Abigail Aiken, Kaylee McCaffrey, & Ella Switser
Peacham Academy Prize: Kaylee McCaffrey
