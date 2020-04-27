ST. JOHNSBURY — For his final commencement as Headmaster, Tom Lovett wants to have a traditional graduation ceremony.
The school is hopeful that will be possible, but cautioned it must rely on state health guidelines and will maintain social distancing if the events are permitted to go forward as they are being tentatively planned.
In a section of his weekly memo, Headmaster Tom Lovett on Friday discussed graduation plans.
“We are planning to honor Commencement Weekend on the same weekend as it is currently scheduled… We are planning to hold one event on May 31, and another on June 1.”
Reached on Monday, Lovett said details are being worked out.
“We are unsure of the number who will attend, and until we know what the physical distancing restrictions will be like, we don’t know what it will look like on the ground,” said Lovett. “We have a few options for both days. I seriously doubt that we will have a large-crowd event in the field house, but we hope to allow each graduate to receive his or her diploma from our Board Chair on stage per usual (pending distancing rules) in his/her cap and gown with his/her name read by me in the field house.”
Lovett is hopeful that a Sunday evening event will combine aspects of Last Chapel, Class Day, and Commencement. That will include messages, awards, and videos.
“Again, details depends on what we hear from the Governor and the Secretary of Education,” Lovett said.
Lovett said that caps, gowns, yearbooks and mementos will be distributed once the Governor’s ‘Stay Home Stay Safe’ order is lifted.
“Diplomas will be awarded on June 1, and we hope to preserve as many of the traditions of Last Chapel, Class Day, Baccalaureate, and Commencement as possible,” Lovett explained. “We will abide by all the physical distancing requirements, and we hope they are relaxed by June 1, but even if they stay exactly the same, we have a plan to celebrate this year’s seniors that will be unique, memorable, and fun!”
He said prom plans would be premature at present.
“We may also hold another event later in June that would enable the class to gather one last time if the physical distancing requirements allow it,” Lovett wrote. “Stay tuned for more details, but mark May 31 and June 1 as Commencement Weekend.”
Lovett said “A special note to all of those seniors who will not be able to participate in person in these events: we will make sure you are celebrated and recognized in whatever we do.”
Lovett continues to offer daily Chapel Talks online.
“I have focused on strong and respectful relationships, the recognition of gifts and the celebration of outstanding student achievement, the love that friends have for each other here, and the loving creativity being demonstrated throughout our community,” Lovett stated. “These are the sources of joy, comfort, strength, and hope that have buoyed us through previous stormy times. I trust they will keep our heads above the waves during these times as well.”
