St. Johnsbury Academy Names Alum Noble Allen Commencement Speaker

ST. JOHNSBURY — Headmaster Dr. Sharon Howell has announced Noble F. Allen ’78 as speaker at St. Johnsbury Academy’s June 5 commencement.
An attorney and partner at Hinckley, Allen & Snyder LLP in Hartford, Connecticut, Allen practices in the areas of litigation, lease disputes and negotiations, and lease litigation and evictions. He also practices business immigration law, representing U.S. companies who are looking to obtain visas for foreign workers. He graduated with a B.A. from Norwich University, Corps of Cadets, in 1982, received an M.A. from American University, School of International Service in 1985, and a J.D. from American University, Washington College of Law in 1991.
Allen arrived on campus as a sophomore in August 1975, traveling to Vermont from The Gambia. In addition to being a good student, he was also a standout soccer player and track athlete.
He has many fond memories of the Academy. “I absolutely loved St. Johnsbury. I will never forget the genuine warmth and kindness of so many people who cared for me and welcomed me into their homes when I was 5,000 miles away from mine - the Durnans, the Desrochers, and of course spending Thanksgivings with the Shortsleeve family. I am sure that I am leaving out many more. I will not forget those wonderful times, and I am still grateful to everyone for helping me alleviate my homesickness as a teenager.”
In 2015, Allen sat on the fundraising and planning committee for the Brantview renovation campaign. He was later appointed as a member of the St. Johnsbury Academy Board of Trustees in 2020. “The Board is comprised of an amalgam of experienced talent from all disciplines and walks of life who are focused and dedicated to ensuring that the Academy continues to flourish and remain a unique and exceptional institution. It just makes me want to do more as a Trustee.
“I was not so much excited as I was extremely emotional when Dr. Howell asked me to be this year’s commencement speaker,” he added. “I certainly never imagined that I would ever be afforded such a wonderful accolade. It is an awesome honor, and I fully appreciate the tremendous responsibility that comes with it.”
Dr. Howell was thrilled when Allen agreed to address the senior class. “Noble’s experience, perspective as an international boarding student, his professional success, and his ongoing dedication to St. Johnsbury Academy will be inspiring to our seniors, who are heading for an uncertain but exciting world, hoping to make it better,” she said. “I know he will bring his thoughtfulness, warmth and humor to the community gathered to celebrate in an unforgettable way.”
Commencement will begin at 10 a.m. June 5 on the St. Johnsbury Academy campus on Monday, June 5, beginning at 10 a.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.