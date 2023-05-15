St. Johnsbury Academy Names Alum Noble Allen Commencement Speaker
St. Johnsbury Academy 2023 commencement speaker Noble F. Allen. (Courtesy photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Headmaster Dr. Sharon Howell has announced Noble F. Allen ’78 as speaker at St. Johnsbury Academy’s June 5 commencement.

An attorney and partner at Hinckley, Allen & Snyder LLP in Hartford, Connecticut, Allen practices in the areas of litigation, lease disputes and negotiations, and lease litigation and evictions. He also practices business immigration law, representing U.S. companies who are looking to obtain visas for foreign workers. He graduated with a B.A. from Norwich University, Corps of Cadets, in 1982, received an M.A. from American University, School of International Service in 1985, and a J.D. from American University, Washington College of Law in 1991.

