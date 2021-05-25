Community connections have recently brought two picnic tables constructed by St. Johnsbury Academy students to Waterford School.
The connections began when the now-principal of the Waterford School, Chris Miller, was in school himself in St. Johnsbury: one of Miller’s classmates at the Academy was Travis Bugbee.
Bugbee is now the Academy’s construction technology teacher, and his son is a current Waterford Student.
When Miller started as Waterford’s new principal at the beginning of the school year, he reached out to see how they might be able to support each other’s work and foster a connection between the two schools.
While the pandemic made for a tough year at the Academy, with Bugbee’s classes unable to leave campus, restrictions have recently loosened and Bugbee decided some picnic tables might be a good way to connect.
Last Thursday, Bugbee and his students headed over to Waterford, two new picnic tables in tow. They delivered the tables and were able to chat with Miller and some Waterford students about the Academy and its elective construction technology program.
“Having a connection to real-world jobs and careers is really important,” Miller said. “Not everyone is destined for a four-year college.”
One of the students in Bugbee’s class turned out to be a former Waterford graduate and ended up reminiscing with Miller about his time at the PreK-8 school.
Miller shared the experience in his weekly “Friday Folder” communication with parents and the wider community.
“What came to mind for me the most during the conversation was how much this student still felt connected to our school,” wrote Miller. “He spoke of the teachers he had that are still here, as well as some of the changes he has seen in staff over the years. He was articulate, generous and proud of where he came from. Although he noted the changes he’s observed, the pride and connection is still strong with him.”
“Yes, the tables will allow us to extend our classrooms outside in comfort and style,” continued Miller. “But knowing those who had a hand in building and delivering them to us are proud of their connection to Waterford School will make using them even better!”
Bugbee agreed, saying that the interaction really brought things full circle for the project.
The tables, one placed behind the school and one in front, are already giving Waterford teachers, kids, staff and parents a way to spend time in the outdoors while eating lunch, getting work done, or just hanging out.
Miller said that most Waterford classrooms have a direct door to the outside and having a place that’s close by to take students in short order is kind of a big deal.
According to Bugbee, each table takes three students a few hours of construction time. Since word has gotten out about Waterford’s new picnic tables, requests have come in for a few more that his students are working on building this week.
