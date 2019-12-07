St. Johnsbury Academy senior Majd Al Abans presents his Capstone Project, Digital Storytelling, Friday morning. The presentation centered on Syria, Majd’s birthplace. SJA seniors present a Capstone Project that is viewed as a culmination of all of their previous learning. (Photo by Linjie Hao Courtesy of St. Johnsbury Academy)
