St. Johnsbury Again Denied Armory Project Grant

A funding snag has developed in the town’s plan to redevelop the former St. Johnsbury Armory on Main Street into a police station and dispatch center.
On Monday, Assistant Town Manager and Economic Development Director Joe Kasprzak announced that the town was not awarded a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant it had applied for to help fund the $5.9 million dollar Armory project.
“That obviously creates a gap in what we planned on doing,” said Kasprzak. “So we have worked hard to try to identify other funding sources.”
It’s the second time the town has failed to land the grant from the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development. The application was denied during the first round of the grant process in June. Town officials said then that they were hopeful the state would award them the grant after it was re-submitted during the second round in November.
The Armory project, which includes $1 million dollars in environmental clean-up costs, has already been awarded a $500,000 “clean-up grant” from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and in September the town’s voters approved bond funding for the project. But town officials said at the time there was still no guarantee the project will happen without more outside grant funding.
“We will advance this project - if it is in the best interest of the taxpayers of St. Johnsbury,” said Selectman Kevin Oddy after the September vote.
The Armory, which opened in 1917, is located at 1249 Main Street and is contaminated with PCBs, heavy metals and other contaminants.
The building housed the St. Johnsbury Recreation Department for many years until it was closed by the town in 2009.
