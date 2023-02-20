ST. JOHNSBURY — Local women who have spent many years serving our nation in the military were celebrated Sunday at American Legion Post #58 in a surprise event to honor them for their service hosted by the Legions’ Auxiliary Unit.
Katie Lynn Lovett, Carolyn Haggett and junior auxiliary member Emalyn Thompson were honored for their service to country.
Lovett joined the Army National Guard in 1999 when she was 17, following in the footsteps of military service of her father and grandfather, who were both Navy men, shared her husband, John. She joined Company C 3-126 Aviation out of Burlington in a services position until 2005. She then joined the 158th Fighter Wing of the Vermont Air National Guard.
John Lovett shared that his wife was deployed to Kyrgyzstan in 2007 and during her 5-month deployment “she not only fulfilled her duty as an airman but also volunteered at an orphanage.” She has also traveled to Senegal and she transitioned to Air Transportation where she rose to the rank of Technical Sergeant.
In 2016, Katie transitioned once again into the Force Support Flight as a Personalist and she served in Germany, Luxembourg and France, later being deployed for the second time to the United Arab Emirates in 2020 for eight months.
Katie will retire in March after serving 23 years in the military. “She has traveled the world, carried on her family legacy, and served her country which has made us all very proud,” John said.
Chris Haggett spoke next, honoring his wife, Carolyn, and her distinguished service to the country.
He said she had served the Northeast Kingdom for many years, earlier in the recruiting office that was on Main Street in St. Johnsbury and today through the Armory in Lyndonville, and that she may be a familiar face in local schools.
Chris spoke with pride about his wife’s elite service including her having been promoted to Sergeant 1st Class and a Meritorious Service medal bestowed on her for her work in the retention of soldiers.
Looking out over the dozens of people at the event, including many scouts under his leadership, Chris Haggett said, “I expect to see all of you young faces in there” when they are old enough to consider a future serving their nation, saying his wife will likely be the recruiter working locally when they are of age. The family lives in Waterford.
Carolyn Haggett has served in the Vermont Army National Guard since 2008, beginning part-time as a supply specialist and then moving to a full-time role as Battalion Supply Sergeant. She is currently an E7, Sgt. First Class.
“Most notable in my career was working as the State Retention Manager from 2018-2022 as our focus on basic soldier care got our program accredited through National Guard Bureau who also shared our products across the nation,” she said after the event.
Carolyn said, “Fighting for soldiers and ensuring they are taken care of is what I do best and have the honor of doing. Now I’m recruiting for the Army National Guard in the community I grew up in (and) dedicate my time with scouts in.”
A third attendee at the event was also honored, 9-year-old Emalyn Thompson, who has been a member of the Legion post’s junior auxiliary for five years since she was just four years old. She has performed several community service projects and was honored with awards from the American Legion Auxiliary President Kelly and John Tester, Sargent-at-Arms and the Children & Youth Chairman from the American Legion Auxiliary in Montpelier.
Tester presented Emalyn with the National American Legion Good Deed Award in addition to a certificate presented by Donaldson from the Auxiliary honoring Emalyn’s volunteer work and commitment to serving others.
Emalyn’s mother Jenn introduced her daughter and her 5-year service to the auxiliary.
“She marched in her first parade when she was five and she continues to participate in Memorial Day and Veterans Day celebrations,” when her schedule permits, her mother shared. “Every adult who has worked with Emalyn describes her as being kind and full of determination.”
Jenn Thompson noted that her daughter is “wise beyond her years when it comes to being empathetic and simply being a good person.”
“Although Emalyn is going to be recognized today, she never seeks recognition for all the kind deeds she does,” said Jenn. She said Emalyn works with her sister Peyton to achieve 20 hours a year of community service, has volunteered at raffles and served food at the Legion and Elks clubs, participates in making cards every year for veterans, and assists with the Vermont Support Troops event.
She has volunteered at holiday Elks Club parties on holidays, and recently “Emalyn walked just over 40 miles with myself and our dog, Odie, during the month of January to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. We were able to raise a total of $850.”
Emalyn also donated 12” of her hair to an organization that would make a wig for a child and donate it to them at no cost.
“She did a lot of research to ensure that she donated her hair to an organization that would make wigs for children at no cost to the family,” said Jenn. “While we were on our way to her appointment, I asked her if she was nervous, and she responded with, ‘Not at all Momma. There are kids that need my hair more than I do.’”
Boy Scout and Cub Scout Troops No. 007 led by Scoutmaster Chris Haggett, husband of service member Carolyn Haggett who was celebrated at Sunday’s event, led the group in the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance, and dignitaries both local and who traveled from Montpelier for the honors. Beverly Terrill, president of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #58, handed out certificates from the Post #58 Auxiliary and thanked for attending and “for everything they and their members are doing for veterans and community.”
After the honors, families and invited guests were invited to enjoy the spread put on for the event.
American Legion Post #58 Commander Bruce Cushman expressed gratitude to the Auxiliary for presenting the event and its efforts to honor local community service members and post volunteers. He also expressed deep gratitude to all those who have served our country - past and present.
