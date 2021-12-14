St. Johnsbury Approves New Contract With CALEX Ambulance

The St. Johnsbury Select Board has approved a new three-year contract with CALEX Ambulance to provide emergency medical services in the community.
The new contract, which takes effect on Jan. 1, 2022, was approved by the board on Monday night by a unanimous vote.
Town officials say the contract is largely the same as it has been in previous years except that it is more expensive.
“I have a question,” said Select Board Chairman Kevin Oddy during the board’s discussion. “It looks like it’s increasing by roughly $16,000 a year. How did we come up with that magic number?”
CALEX Ambulance Chief Executive Officer Michael Wright told the board the increase is being driven by the need to offset increased expenses in two main areas.
The first, said Wright, was a 36 percent increase over the past two years in the cost of dispatching fees CALEX pays to the town-owned St. Johnsbury Dispatch Center.
The second is the cost of improving CALEX employee retention.
“The other offset is to get our wages up to over what you can make starting at McDonald’s as a starting EMT,” said Wright. “But within this contract, we’re pleased to announce to staff that we do have some staff increases and we’ll be starting above $15.00 an hour for the first time ever for starting EMT’s…This pandemic, as you all know, has taken a hit on staffing.”
The motion to approve the contract was made by Dennis Smith and seconded by Frank Empsall.
