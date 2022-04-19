St. Johnsbury Armed Robbery Suspect Pleads Not Guilty To Charges

St. Johnsbury armed robbery suspect, Rafael “Lex” Ortiz has finally been arraigned on the state charges filed against him 11 months ago.
Ortiz, 44, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday to multiple charges including felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault and robbery with a weapon, eluding a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor charges of reckless operation of a motor vehicle and excessive speed.
Judge Justin P. Jiron set conditions of release and $5,000 bail. But Ortiz is likely to remain in jail due to federal charges pending against him in U.S. Distinct Court in Burlington.
Caledonia County Superior Court
Ortiz is accused of robbing Dylan Brink, 24, at gunpoint in the parking lot of Horizon’s Deli at 652 Railroad St. in May 7, 2021.
Ortiz was later arrested by Vermont State Police in Lyndonville after being the subject of two arrest warrants in connection with the alleged armed robbery on Railroad Street and other crimes in St. Johnsbury last year. Ortiz was then indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of felony unlawful transport of a firearm.
Ortiz is currently being held in federal detention in New York State and has pleaded not guilty to the federal charge.
State police say that when they apprehended Ortiz, he was armed with a gun, as well as a small meat cleaver, a sheathed dagger-style knife, approximately $1,500 in cash and a locked backpack.
Federal investigators say after searching the backpack they found drugs including a clear plastic bag containing a white, rock-like substance that investigators say appeared to be crack cocaine, an “Ice Breaker” mint container containing approximately 40 to 50 blue pills, a clear plastic bag containing an estimated 80 bags of suspected heroin, a small bag of suspected cocaine powder and a small bag containing a white rock substance believed by police to be cocaine base.
A records check indicated that Ortiz has several felony convictions in the state of Connecticut dating back to 1995, including criminal possession of a gun in 2017.
A further records check by police revealed that Ortiz’s criminal history in Connecticut also includes convictions for possession or sale of narcotics, numerous probation violations and several resisting arrest charges.
Ortiz’s Vermont criminal record includes a dismissed cocaine and weapons possession case in 2012.
