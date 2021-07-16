St. Johnsbury Attorney Moves To Dismiss 35 Orleans County Cases Due To Ongoing Closure Of Newport Courthouse

St. Johnsbury Defense Attorney David Sleigh wants all of his Orleans County cases that were arraigned prior to the pandemic to be dismissed due to alleged violations of his clients’ sixth amendment rights to a speedy trial.
The issue is related to the continued closure of the Orleans County Courthouse in Newport to the general public despite the lifting of the state of emergency by Gov. Phil Scott in June and concerns about the court system’s reliance on what appears to be a self-proclaimed non-expert COVID-19 advisor from Massachusetts.
“Speedy-trial concerns have reached their zenith,” wrote Sleigh in his motion to dismiss filed on Friday. “It is unacceptable to take the position that defendants’ constitutional rights may be suspended during a purported crisis. On the contrary, during difficult times we must remain the most vigilant to protect the constitutional rights of those entrenched in the legal system.”
Sleigh is asking the court to dismiss 35 criminal cases ranging from Fish & Game violations to aggravated sexual assault on a child. He says that the ongoing closure of the Newport courthouse has effectively left his Orleans County clients in a state of legal limbo.
“Two of these Defendants were arraigned as far back as 2016,” wrote Sleigh. “The vast majority of these Defendants filed Speedy Trial Motions; many of them filed multiple Speedy Trial Motions. No delay in trying these cases has been caused by the Defendants. The length of the instant delays is unreasonable.”
Sleigh is also questioning the judiciary’s reliance on the COVID-19 advice it has been receiving from Dr. Erin Bromage, who works as a Professor of Microbiology at the University of Massachusetts - Dartmouth.
“Relying entirely upon the recommendations of Dr. Erin Bromage, the Vermont Judiciary has concluded that it is not safe to commence court proceedings in six counties,” wrote Sleigh. “Of particular consequence to the above-captioned Defendants, Orleans County has announced that they will not be resuming in-person hearings or criminal trials due to no or insufficient HVAC ventilation within its courthouses, and has failed to provide a detailed plan regarding the resumption of proceedings.”
Sleigh included a footnote reference in his motion about Dr. Bromage’s “relevant expertise” in COVID-19 matters as posted at the website www.erinbromage.com.”
“I am not claiming to be an expert in coronavirus, medicine, or preparedness,” reads Dr. Bromage’s blog entitled “Erin Bromage: COVID-19 Musings. “I mostly write these articles for my family, friends and students, who value my advice.”
Attorney Sleigh said his clients have been long suffering from the negativity of being accused of a crime without having the opportunity to defend themselves in a fair, public, and speedy jury trial as guaranteed by the sixth amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
“Denying access to the courts delivers another blow to defendants’ constitutional rights,” wrote Sleigh. “The negative impact of Orleans County’s inaction is particularly substantial and enduring.”
Destroying the judiciary is part of the "Big Reset " plan. That will assist in the destruction of society. All a premeditated part of the Globalist/Democrat party leaders "Big Reset", They colluded to bring us COVID and hysteria thru the media they control. Covid released from the lab when it became apparent that the Russia quid pro quo BS was exposed failing their attempt to get the 45th president impeached. They knew they could not beat the nationalist president and movement at the ballot box without fraud. When all else fails use fraud. And so it was done.
