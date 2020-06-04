St. Johnsbury Attorney Speaks Out Against Use Of Video In Court Hearings

Vermont courts are not scheduled to resume criminal jury trials until September, but a St. Johnsbury defense attorney says he’s already concerned that the court’s increasing reliance on digital technology will be damaging to defendants.
In March, the court system cancelled all but the most urgent hearings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the court has resorted to using telephone appearances by attorneys and prosecutors, and video technology for incarcerated defendants to appear in court from prison.
On Thursday, Defense Attorney David Sleigh said he’s worried that these temporary measures may become “normalized” and made permanent once jury trials resume.
“That would be a disaster,” said Sleigh. “Juries need to judge humans, not pixels. There will have been no jury trials for about 6 months by the time things start up again. That’s a whole lot of lives on hold. A colleague of mine, a defense lawyer, expressed a willingness to select juries and try cases by Zoom. Studies have proved what many have suspected: Remote appearances, whether by phone or video, are dehumanizing and disproportionately and adversely impact criminal defendants.”
The court system has now started to allow for the scheduling of non-emergency hearings, but is continuing the suspension of criminal jury trials until Sept. 1 and civil jury trials until Jan. 1, 2021.
Sleigh’s opposition to the use of high-tech video appearances in court proceedings also extends to hearings he’s now participating in, including a bail review request on behalf of his client in a Windsor County murder case — Tyler Pollender-Savery.
“Remote bail hearings have been demonstrated to be inherently prejudicial to criminal defendants seeking release,” wrote Sleigh in a May 27 filing in Windsor Superior Court.
“Furthermore, a remote bail hearing herein would violate Mr. Pollender-Savery’s rights to due process and effective assistance of counsel by severely limiting the ability of counsel to effectively examine witnesses, diminishing the ability of the court to assess the credibility of witnesses and truncating counsel’s ability to effectively communicate with the Defendant during the hearing.”
Court officials noted in their most recent orders that remote video hearings will continue for the immediate future. The court has not announced any decision about how jury draws and jury trials will be conducted, or the extent to which video technology will be involved.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.