St. Johnsbury Awards Transformational Grants

ST. JOHNSBURY — None of the six applicants for the town’s Revitalization Grant Program got all they wanted, but they all got something.
Select board members decided the grant awards during their Monday night meeting among applications from St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center, Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, Northern Forest Center, R.I.N.K, the town of St. Johnsbury and Caledonia Food Co-op.
All applicants requested the maximum allotment of $200,000 except for the History and Heritage Center, which asked for $150,000. No maximum amount was awarded.
The awards were dispersed as follows:
Caledonia Food Co-op: $150,000
History & Heritage Center: $40,000
Northern Forest Center: $150,000
NVRH: $100,000
R.I.N.K.: $100,000
Town of St. Johnsbury: $150,000
Each entity submitted applications earlier this summer, and representatives presented at a special select board meeting last week.
The Caledonia Food Co-op applied for the money to help with the effort to establish a 10,000-square-foot retail space in town. The co-op is trying to purchase the former Walgreens store site on Railroad Street. According to their application, the grant money was sought to “hire a smart, seasoned, strategic and visionary Project Manager to work daily toward our pressing goal, which is to confirm space within 12 months of receiving notification of funding – and to move expeditiously toward occupancy as soon as possible.”
The History and Heritage Center sought the grant funds to help install ADA-compliant bathrooms at its property on Summer Street and to help pay for landscaping in the area where a new exhibit hall has been built.
The Northern Forest Center asking for funding to help with its renovation of a building at 560 Railroad St. and conversion into nine apartments and two commercial storefronts. “This approximately $4.8M project is part of a multi-year community investment commitment from the Northern Forest Center to St. Johnsbury, building on revitalization momentum and attracting and retaining young, working families to the Town,” project officials noted on their application.
The grant support sought by NVRH is to help prepare the way for housing units, which hospital officials say are in short supply to the detriment of operations at the hospital. The plan is to identify space on its property off Breezy Hill where a developer could step in and build housing options. The hospital noted in its grant application that the money would pay for a design firm to analyze local codes, zoning, permitting and determine the best number of housing units. It would also work with a civil engineer to determine a cost estimate for site preparation, including water and sewer solutions.
R.I.N.K. Inc. (Rescue Ice Hockey in the Northeast Kingdom) applied for the transformational grant to pay for a study to determine the ability to move forward with a ice arena and recreational facility on Bay Street. “This study would provide all answers to all questions required for a final decision to move forward…,” noted project proponent and R.I.N.K. board member Scott Beck.
The Town of St. Johnsbury pursued the grant to help with the purchase and remediation of property located at 575 Concord Ave., referred to locally as the True Temper site. Partners on the project include NVDA and a local developer. The goal is to secure access to the property, remediate the property, and prepare it for light manufacturing and housing. The manufacturing piece would be mass timber production. The application specified that the grant funds would be used for acquisition, demolition, and environmental and physical cleanup of the property.
Town Manager Chad Whitehead said all of the projects would benefit the town.
“They’re all great projects, and if any one of them moves forward it’s a win for the town,” he said. If completed, each would offer a return on the investment of the transformational grant funding, he said.
“I wish we had more money to hand out, but this is the reality of the situation,” said board member Dennis Smith.
Whitehead and board members discussed the lower grant award amount for the History and Heritage Center is based on other potential grant sources that the center could seek with assistance from the town. In their vote to approve the $40,000, the motion included a directive for Whitehead to work with history and heritage center officials to identify other grant sources to raise the funds necessary to complete their project. Board member Tracy Zschau said the town’s investment is likely to be a catalyst that opens up other funding opportunities.
The decision to support the R.I.N.K. and the NVRH applications at a slightly lower amount than the remaining three is because of where the projects are in the process. Select Board Chair Frank Empsall referred to the projects as the planning and engineering phase.
Board members agree that all projects would be transformational for the town.
Members appreciate that multiple applications seek to address housing needs in the community.
Board member Steve Isham said he supports the co-op plan and hopes they can make the downtown work for their store space. “It’s truly transformational for downtown businesses,” he said.
Members were encouraged to support the Northern Forest Center project because of the success they’ve had in other communities with converting properties into housing, including locally in Lancaster, N.H.
“What they’ve done in some other communities is really impressive,” Zschau said.
Said member Brendan Hughes, “They have a track record of success and obviously we want to help in any way we can.”
Smith said, “You couldn’t get a better record than what we’ve got with NRC. I’m excited that they chose to invest in St. Johnsbury; it shows how far we’ve come.”
The source of the funding for the transformational grants is through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
At the Monday meeting, the board also voted to provide $5,000 to the St. Johnsbury Baseball organization, which should have been approved through an earlier-announced microgrant round, but it was missed, Whitehead said.
