The St. Johnsbury Band is celebrating its 190th anniversary this year and welcome area musicians to consider joining the band.

“We have music for all wind instruments, and music of many ability levels is on the program,” noted information provided by band member Susan Gallagher. “Playing music is an activity that outlasts many others learned early in life; in fact, the band has had members as old as 93 and as young at 12. Repeated research has shown that playing music carries over positively to other areas of life in a profound way.”

