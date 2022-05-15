Levi Paquette, of Littleton, N.H., at right, works with bike tech Travis Foley, of Link Vermont, to get his ride just the way he likes it at Saturday's fair at Fr. Lively Park in St. Johnsbury. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
ST. JOHNSBURY — The sun was out along with youth riders on Saturday for the annual Bike 4 Life bicycle safety fair at Fr. Lively Center on Main Street.
With music playing courtesy of Medina’s DJ Services, and burgers cooking on the grille, kids showed up to register and tune up their bikes. E-bike demos were made available by Lamoille Valley Bike Tours for the event, whose sponsors included the St. Johnsbury Energy Committee, Northern Vermont Regional Hospital, Link Vermont, St. Johnsbury Kiwanis Club, the Elks Club, Blue Cross/Blue Shield Vermont, Local Motion, the Fr. Lively Center, RiseVt, St. Johnsbury Police Department and St. Johnsbury Recreation.
