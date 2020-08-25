St. Johnsbury Black Lives Matter Protesters Get November Court Dates

St. Johnsbury Police Chief Tim Page puts handcuffs on protester Will Dimas, of Littleton, N.H., who refused to move from the middle of Main Street in front of the police department on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Dimas was cited for disorderly conduct. (Photo by Dana Gray)

Four people who were arrested at a Black Lives Matter protest in June on Main Street in St. Johnsbury have had their court dates re-scheduled.

Britnee Lemmer, ‪21; Marion Ely, ‪20; Robert McCann, ‪58, all of St.‬ Johnsbury and Will Dimas, 20, of Littleton, N.H. were all cited by police to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court to answer charges of disorderly conduct on July 27.

