St. Johnsbury Businessman Going To Prison

St. Johnsbury painting contractor Blake Jenkins Sr. is going to jail for tax evasion.
Jenkins, 61, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Burlington today to serve one year and one day in prison after being convicted of evading taxes and committing identity theft while running his St. Johnsbury-based business, Blake Jenkins Painting, Inc.
Judge William K. Sessions III also ordered Jenkins to serve a two-year term of supervised release.
U.S. District Court
In February, Jenkins pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement to two counts of evading employment taxes and one count of identity theft.
According to court records and proceedings, Jenkins evaded employment taxes from mid-2015 to mid-2020 by paying his employees “off the books” wages either in cash or in checks which were falsely identified as being for non-wage purposes.
Federal prosecutors say Jenkins took a number of steps to execute the plan, including falsifying records, creating bogus documents and signing another person’s name without permission.
“Every employment tax return that Jenkins’ company submitted to the Internal Revenue Service during this period contained false information that significantly underreported the amounts that Jenkins actually paid his employees,” wrote the Vermont U.S. Attorney’s Office in a press release issued on Monday. “In total, Jenkins’ company failed to report over $1.3 million in employee wages, resulting in over $340,000 in unpaid federal taxes.”
Prosecutors say that not reporting all wages to the Internal Revenue Service means that employees may not have access to all of the Social Security, Medicare and Unemployment Compensation they are entitled to receive.
Before reaching a plea agreement with the government, Jenkins had been facing a possible sentence of up to 35 years in prison and $850,000 fines.
