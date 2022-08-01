St. Johnsbury Businessman Going To Prison
Blake Jenkins painting at 33 Lewis Court, Saint Johnsbury, Vermont. (IRS Photo)

St. Johnsbury painting contractor Blake Jenkins Sr. is going to jail for tax evasion.

Jenkins, 61, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Burlington today to serve one year and one day in prison after being convicted of evading taxes and committing identity theft while running his St. Johnsbury-based business, Blake Jenkins Painting, Inc.

