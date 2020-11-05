A St. Johnsbury businessman accused of setting his daughter’s car on fire last year says the charges against him should be dismissed because prosecutors don’t have enough evidence to convict him at trial.

Blake H. Jenkins, 58, has pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court to a felony charge of 3rd degree arson and a misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

