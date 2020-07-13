St. Johnsbury Public Works Director Steven Beauregard is purchasing a truck for his department that he’s already pretty familiar with.
The Select Board on Monday approved Beauregard’s request to spend $8,500 to purchase a used, 2012 Ford F-550 work truck that until recently was owned by the public works department in St. Albans — which Beauregard ran as public works director from 2008-2016.
“I got the truck brand new and set it up the way we used ‘em in St. Albans,” said Beauregard as he addressed the Select Board on Monday. “And honestly, that truck was about $100,000 back then … it has a plow wing, body sander, it’s all set up for liquid … it’ll do everything that we want it to do.”
The town of St. Johnsbury bid unsuccessfully on the truck when St. Albans put it up for sale.
The winning bidder was a private party who wanted to turn it around and re-sell the truck for a profit. Beauregard said the purchase price remains a good one for the town of St. Johnsbury.
“It’s still a good enough buy,” said Beauregard. “It’s worth purchasing … I think it’s something we could use a couple, three years and at least break even on.”
Beauregard said he plans to use money the department saved this year when it purchased a used excavator instead of a new one, as well as money saved on another truck purchase and the sale of some old equipment for the purchase.
“We certainly have the money there to offset the cost of buying of this truck,” said Beauregard.
Beauregard said the town will also benefit when it’s done using the truck in a few years because he plans to strip some of its specialized equipment for use on a new truck.
