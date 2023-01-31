The Town of St. Johnsbury and CALEX Ambulance Service are in merger talks.
The talks are ongoing between St. Johnsbury Fire Chief Brad Reed and CALEX CEO Michael Wright.
The deal isn’t completed yet but both the town and CALEX see a possible agreement likely to include service to other surrounding communities.
“It’s really, really in its infancy,” said St. Johnsbury Town Manager Chad Whitehead on Tuesday. “There have been early discussions with Chief Michael Wright, Chief Brad Reed and myself - including CALEX Board members - about a potential merger of St Johnsbury Fire and CALEX Ambulance Services. We feel that it is our responsibility to explore this potential opportunity to determine if there is a benefit to St Johnsbury. If there is a benefit to St Johnsbury, the CALEX board and the towns that they serve would need to come together to explore the best way to move forward.”
Michael Wright of CALEX says he sees the talks as being more of a “regionalization” discussion.
“We welcome these regional discussions,” said Wright. “We have begun early discussions on exploring different models in how best we could create a regional system to provide the most cost-effective and operationally solid model for the future.”
CALEX is a regional EMS ambulance service that serves multiple towns including St. Johnsbury, Barnet, Concord, South Kirby, Waterford, Victory, Granby, Danville, Walden and Peacham.
The Town of St. Johnsbury - along with other NEK communities - pays CALEX each year for its service. This year St. Johnsbury’s budget for CALEX is $183,154. But town money isn’t enough to fully fund CALEX staffing and operations..
“Since the pandemic, we are seeing some trending in volume that is concerning,” said Wright. “The cost of readiness is high, we must have crews ready 24/7/365 – the volume and acuity fluctuate from year-to-year. We are seeing decreases in inter-facility transfers and this is a concern to our bottom line and also maintaining the current staffing.”
Inter-facility transfers (hospital to hospital) make up a large portion of the CALEX budget. Currently, only 10.9 percent of their $3 million dollar budget is supported by town contracts.
“Our transfers have supported our 2nd ambulance and staffing,” said Wright. “But with trending downward numbers we have some concerns…It’s possible that numbers trend back upward, but as we look at our budget and rising costs of providing 24/7/365 Paramedic level coverage - the cost of readiness is not covering what it really needs to.”
Wright said CALEX, and other EMS services in Vermont, get “low reimbursements” from Medicare/Medicaid and some private insurances which do not cover the cost of readiness.
“We are the front-line of healthcare professionals each year and are required to provide high-level emergency care,” said Wright. “Which creates rising costs based on maintaining state-of-the-art medical equipment, adding new medications, training and regular operational costs that continue to rise. Unfortunately, the reimbursements do not keep up with these demands…I have said for many years we can’t do it alone and since the pandemic we have seen major healthcare changes that are forcing EMS agencies to explore other models.”
Wright says the State of Vermont is actively exploring how to better fund EMS agencies that are struggling across the state.
He also noted that the State of Maine recently voted unanimously to recommend providing millions of dollars over the next five years to support their EMS system.
