ST. JOHNSBURY — A huge turnout for the Kingdom Maple Festival on Saturday set downtown abuzz as the crowds celebrated the golden bounty of spring in the Northeast Kingdom.
As St. Johnsbury Select Board member Steve Isham said, “The energy of the revitalization of St. Johnsbury is on full display on Railroad Street today!”
Isham was at the head of Railroad Street, where a St. Johnsbury Fire Department truck and CALEX ambulance created a barrier in the road. Isham handed out programs for the day’s events, sponsored by Discover St. Johnsbury with the support of about a dozen local businesses along with additional funding from a Rural Business Development Grant through USDA Rural Development.
Throughout the various vendor, civic club and nonprofit group tables set up at the street fair were Maple Facts quiz questions. A total of 10 maple fact sheets were featured and the programs contained quizzes that could be returned for a chance to win a prize basket filled with goodies.
One of the questions was, How many gallons of maple sap are needed to create one gallon of pure maple syrup?
Most anybody in these northern parts knows the answer to that one, and it’s a lot: (b) 40 gallons. The other two choices on the quiz were a) 14 gallons or c) 8 gallons.
Other questions asked event-goers to share the name of the Abenaki hero who legend says created the short, sweet sugaring season; what the name of the process that creates maple syrup’s amber-brown color is called, and what the scientific name for the familiar Sugar Maple is. (Gluskabe is the answer to the first; reverse osmosis the second; and Acer Saccharum.
The weather cooperated, with clear skies and cool temperatures but not too chilly; people lined up at multiple venues, including at the United Community Church’s pancake breakfast on Main Street, and at vendors including Eddie’s Bakery where maple doughnuts and other goodies were in demand, and at the Genuine Jamaican stand, where maple made the menu along with island-inspired flavors.
Gillian Sewake, Director at Discover St. Johnsbury, said there were an estimated 4,000 people that attended the festival and a popular bakery vendor sold out of maple donuts in the first couple hours.
Scott Beck, state legislator and the co-owner of the Boxcar & Caboose with his wife; smiled as he watched the downtown crowds at the festival he began about a dozen years ago. He said he was approached by Discover St. Johnsbury about the organization taking over the event and agreed, saying it made sense to relinquish the event to the downtown booster agency.
He said he was happy to “let them take over,” and now he has time for other things, handing out information about the Kiwanis auction coming up in a few weeks and inviting people to turn out and support the event. The Kiwanis Club of St. Johnsbury was set up right in front of his family’s business, selling sugar on snow and other items at the street fair.
“I’m kind of enjoying it!” said Beck, a little more relaxed this year instead of running the show.
Many nonprofits including churches and civic clubs, the Fairbanks Museum, Catamount Arts and others, shared goods and giveaways, along with many special free activities for children.
There were maple creemees, maple shakes, maple candies, maple drinks, maple popcorn, main dishes with maple, local beer with maple, distilled spirits with maple, maple fudge, maple cotton candy, maple leaf handmade earrings, maple leaf-shaped tic-tac-toe pieces, and more! At the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, a Maple Story Time was featured, with two maple-leaf shaped balloons flapping in the morning wind from the sandwich-board sign out front.
And there were jugs and bottles of maple syrup galore from the just-tapped season at what was dubbed the Sweet Street Fair that ran for much of the day, featuring live music by local bands The BelAires and Maple Leaf Seven. A poetry recording studio pop-up was hosted by Catamount Arts inviting passersby to come in and wax poetic, and sidewalk sales and in-store promotions throughout downtown were featured.
All weekend long, the flier for the event noted, there would be a Maple Menu Takeover, with maple featured prominently in menus at local eateries across town
Up at the pancake breakfast on Main Street at the UCC, the Rev. Andrew Ponder Williams was at the top of the stairs inside managing the line, and letting people go down the stairs as the kitchen volunteers could handle the crowd. He said the church was asked to host the pancake breakfast this year and with their new kitchen and dining room, was more than happy to host.
Donations for the breakfast were going to the fund to help replace part of the roof of the historic church, he said, through the Raise the Roof campaign now underway
Rev. Ponder Williams said the church is fortunate to have a dedicated cadre of volunteers who turns out community meals, and hosting the breakfast at the church, which is a central part of community happenings with many groups using the space, was a great fit for the festival downtown on Saturday. He said the church has the largest sanctuary in Vermont from what he understands and the roof’s pitch is very high, “It’s the pitchiest roof in Vermont!” he said with a smile, saying the roof replacement is going to be challenging and that section of the roof “is in desperate need of replacement.”
The event saw some regulars that are always part of the festival, such as Maple Grove whose employees were selling salad dressings, maple syrup and more, including T shirts that announced, “Life is too short for fake maple syrup!”j
A new business showcasing their talents at the event was the new innkeeper of the celebrated Rabbit Hill Inn in Lower Waterford.
Wil Pierce and his staff, including chef Michelle Gomez, were greeting passersby and sharing samples of main entrees and desserts including a maple sweet, of course, on the house, to introduce themselves to the community.
“Everything is complimentary today, we just wanted to come out and meet the community,” said Pierce.
Another new face at the event was David Roth of Cary & Main, a maple products producer whose family lives in the home of George Cary and who gather sap on sugarbush the late and well-known maple producer from St. Johnsbury owned in Danville going back some 130 years. Cary was known as the “Maple Sugar King.” According to the archives of the University of Vermont, “George Clinton Cary (1864-1931) founded the Cary Maple Sugar Company, which eventually grew to a million-dollar business, in St. Johnsbury in 1904. In 1920 he formed the Maple Grove Candy Company.”
Samples of grades of syrup were handed out by Roth and his staff, including smooth maple cream, and he announced with pride, “It’s the real deal!”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.